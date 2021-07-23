Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Defensive Back DeMarcco Hellams

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile the 17 Alabama players who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There will a new No. 2 on the Alabama defense this fall.

Patrick Surtain II is off to the NFL with the Denver Broncos and junior defensive back DeMarcco Hellams has made the jersey switch from No. 29 to No. 2.

After being mainly a special teams player in 2019, Hellams carved out a key role on Alabama's third-down defense as a sophomore, recording 62 total tackles, 36 solo stops, three passes defended, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Hellams is eligible for the 2022 NFL draft but has three more years of college eligibility left, and could find himself as a late-round selection in 2023 or even a second-day pick in 2024.

DeMarcco Hellams

No. 2

Pos: Defensive Back

Ht: 6-1

Wt: 208

DOB: 06/05/2000

Draft Eligible: 2022

Hometown: Washington, D.C

High School: DeMatha Catholic

Pros

Capable underneath zone defender when rotating down from two high. Hellams is best when tasked with easier responsibilities such as covering tight ends and slot receivers. He comes downhill to contribute on screens. Want to is apparent in run support. Aims for the hips and hangs on to eventually get ball carriers down. Hellams is a fluid mover in space with solid straight line speed. He stands out on special teams.

Cons

Slow processor in deep zones who often takes too long to trigger. Hellams often finds himself with his eyes glued on the passer, covering nobody in the middle of the field. He fails to locate routes behind him and does not gain enough depth after play fakes. Not trusting his eyes causes him a day late and a dollar short on many occasions, preventing him from making plays on the ball. Hellams is susceptible to taking angles that are too wide coming downhill. He is not physical enough to stop the momentum of ball carriers.

Summary

Compact safety who stands out on special teams. Hellams is a solid athlete in space. As a safety, he is very inexperienced, not trusting his eyes and failing to make plays. He projects as a special teams contributor who could find himself in a nickel role on an NFL roster. To have an impact on a defensive unit, he has to improve his processing.

Grade: 6.5 (now)/7.2 (potential)

BamaCentral Analysis

In two of the Crimson Tide's biggest games in the 2020 season, a home-matchup with Georgia and the Rose Bowl against Notre Dame, Hellams helped anchor the Alabama secondary with 11 and 12 tackles, respectively, and both led the team. He was also a standout special teams player throughout Alabama's national championship season. As his steps into a more feature role, especially when playing in nickel or dime, his athleticism will go a long way in covering bigger-bodied tight ends and slot receivers. Reading and timing up routes and trusting his eyes more will come with more game experience. Hellams is a physical tackler who, at times, takes bad angles to the ball carrier but brings a thump and possess good pad level.

Crimson Tide Scouting Report is a 17-part series on Alabama's prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, with evaluations by NFL Draft Bible and analysis by BamaCentral. Check out his profile on NFL Draft Bible.

