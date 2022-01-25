Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Tik Tok

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Maybe this won't last very long
But you feel so right
And I could be wrong
Maybe I've been hoping too hard
But I've gone this far

And it's more than I hoped for — Billy Joel

Crimson Tikes: Tik Tock

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Read More

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

The Best of Crimson Tikes December 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Tik Tok

2 minutes ago
Alabama's 1937 coaching staff, left to right: Tilden Campbell, Henry Crisp, Frank Thomas, Harold Drew, Paul Burnham, Paul W. Bryant.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 25, 2022

7 hours ago
Coleman Hutzler 2
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Football's Newest Coaches

15 hours ago
Clay-Chalkville's Mario Craver (4) catches a pass for a two-point conversion during the Class 6A football state championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Recruiting

Recently-Offered In-State WR Mario Craver Can See Himself in Alabama's Offense

17 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Tuesday Night Might Be Alabama’s Biggest Maturity Test Yet

18 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Hall of Fame logo
ASWA

Cecil Hurt, Mark McCarter to be Inducted into ASWA Hall of Fame

18 hours ago
Charles Bediako vs Missouri
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Remains Unranked in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

19 hours ago
Juwan Gary at Florida
All Things Bama

Juwan Gary Still Day-to-Day, Nate Oats Gives Update on Alex Tchikou, Keon Ambrose-Hylton

19 hours ago