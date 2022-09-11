Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Where The Skies Are So Blue

First win in Austin ... 

Crimson Tikes: Where The Skies Are So Blue
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban, Bobby Bowden and Joe Paterno at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 11, 2022

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
What Steve Sarkisian and Texas Said After the 20-19 Loss to Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban talks about the importance of special teams
Everything Nick Saban Said After the 20-19 Alabama Victory at Texas

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) runs for yards against against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

By Edwin Stanton
Brian Branch
Far From Perfect, Alabama Defense Does Enough to Hold Off Texas

By Edwin Stanton
Will Anderson
Alabama vs. Texas Notebook: Will Anderson Jr. Says Texas "Hardest Game I've Ever Played In"

By Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton
Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after scoring the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Special Teams Secure Close Win for Crimson Tide

By Katie Windham
Bryce Young
Sarkisian Says Missed Call Was 'Definitely' Intentional Grounding

By Edwin Stanton