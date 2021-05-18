Sports Illustrated home
Dicky Pride is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

After qualifying for the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric last Monday, Pride won the event over the weekend by three strokes
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Tuscaloosa native and former Alabama golfer Dicky Pride made the absolute most of his appearance at the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric over the weekend at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. 

Pride didn't qualify for the event until last Monday and then ended up shooting 11-under par after three rounds to win his first PGA Champions Tour event ever. On Sunday, he shot a 67 to finish the round 5-under par to secure the three-stroke victory. 

He is only the 18th player ever to win at least once on the PGA Tour, PGA Champions Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. Pride's efforts has won him the honor of being called the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton finished the NBA season with an average of 24.3 points per game, which is the highest for any Alabama alumnus of all-time. 
  • Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull had an outing of 6.1 innings pitched with seven strikeouts and only one earned run in a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. 
  • In two of his last three games of the season, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, against the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

