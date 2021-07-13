Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: LSU

Coming off a 5-5 season the Tigers will be better. The question is how much?

You know what they say about an elephant always remembering.

Well, elephant fans never forget.

Two years ago, when LSU last visited Bryant-Denny Stadium, Joe Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and No. 1 LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory.

It's what happened after the clock ran out that night which might provide some extra inspiration on this particular Saturday.

Although it was Ed Orgeron's first win ever against Alabama as a head coach, he brazenly proclaimed that the home of Bear Bryant and Nick Saban was now LSU's house. In the locker room he took it another step, and thanks to a video that went viral we all know he said: “We gonna beat their ass in recruiting. We’re gonna beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide what? F--- You!”

Alabama crushed LSU last year 55-17.

But that was in Baton Rouge. This will be in Tuscaloosa under very different circumstances, and with almost entirely new rosters with nearly all of the key players from the 2019 game having since moved on to the NFL.

This time Alabama will be the reigning national champion, while LSU is still dealing with a slew of off-field issues, everything from the investigation of the basketball program to the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases. Nevertheless, there's no question that LSU will bounce back from last year's 5-5 lackluster finish.

It's how much that no one can be sure of, even in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers have nine returning starters on offense, and nine more on defense, although some may not hold on to their roles.

Myles Brennan, who suffered an unusual abdominal muscle tear last season, is back at quarterback and will be challenged by Max Johnson — the son of former NFL and Florida State quarterback Brad Johnson, and the nephew of former Georgia head coach Mark Richt.

Johnson won his two starts at the end of 2020, including the upset over Florida. They kept LSU coach Ed Orgeron from becoming the first coach to follow a national title with a losing record since Ohio State in 1943.

LSU also has freshman Garrett Nussmeier in the quarterback room. You may remember his dad, Doug, Alabama's offensive coordinator prior to Lane Kiffin. He's now the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

LSU has four offensive linemen returning, plus all four starting defensive linemen are back as new coordinator Daronte Jones will keep the 4-3: Ali Gaye, Andre Anthony, Glen Logan and Neil Farrell Jr.

However, the strength of the defense will be at cornerback, where LSU still has junior Derek Stingley Jr. and sophomore Eli Ricks.

As for playmakers, there's Kayshown Boutte and new tight end Kole Taylor, but just about every other role is up for grabs as new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas aim for the offense to be as attacking as LSU was in 2019.

That's easier said than done, but don't be surprised if LSU is undefeated when it heads to Tuscaloosa in early November and the college football word still wondering how good this team might be.

LSU at Alabama

Date/TV: Nov. 6/TBA

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

2020 Record: 5-5

Final 2020 AP Ranking: None

Head Coach: Ed Orgeron, 6th year (45-14, 61-21 overall)

Number of returning starters: 9 offense, 9 defense

Key returning players: Offense: WR Kayshon Boutte, G Edward Ingram, C Liam Shanahan, T Dare Rosenthal, K Cade York; Defensive: CB Derek Stingley, CB Eli Ricks, DE Ali Gaye, S Todd Harris, DT Glen Logan

Key departures: WR Ja'Marr Chase (opted out last season), WR Terrace Marshall, LB Jabril Cox, DT Tyler Shelvin, WR Racey McMath, DB JaCoby Stevens, DB Kary Vincent

Last time out: Unable to play in the postseason due to a self-imposed bowl ban (following an NCAA probe of recruiting violations), the Tigers closed their season with a 53-48 home victory over Ole Miss. Although the game was played in lousy weather, quarterback Max Johnson threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran in two more scores.

Series: This will be the 86th meeting of the two teams, with Alabama holding a 54-26-5 advantage despite losing the last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium two years ago, 46-41. That win by the Tigers snapped Alabama's eight-game winning streak in the series, prompting Ed Orgeron to say some things that will definitely be used as bulletin-board material during the days leading up to this meeting. Overall, Nick Saban is 11-5 in his career against LSU, including an 11-4 mark at Alabama. Orgeron is 1-7 all-time against the Crimson Tide, including a 1-4 mark with LSU.

Last meeting: Alabama destroyed the reigning national champions, 55-17. Mac Jones passed for 385 yards (nearly all in the first half) and four touchdowns, while DeVonta Smith's return to his home state resulted in eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns — including what many considered his signature play for the Heisman Trophy, his leaping catch with cornerback Derrick Stingley Jr. in coverage. Running back Najee Harris also tallied 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

