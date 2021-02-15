Early 2021 NFL Draft Odds for Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
The 2021 NFL Draft is more than two months away, but the oddsmakers are getting an early start on their pick projections.
SportsBetting.ag has set odds for a number of draft props, including the top three picks, the top three quarterbacks and some interesting head-to-head matchups involving some former Alabama players.
No. 1 overall pick
Trevor Lawrence -5000
Justin Fields +1200
Penei Sewell +1800
No. 2 overall pick
Zach Wilson +125
Penei Sewell +175
Justin Fields +200
Trey Lance +500
No. 3 overall pick
Penei Sewell +200
DeVonta Smith +275
Ja'Maar Chase +275
Rasahwn Slater +350
Zach Wilson +700
Justin FIelds +800
Trey Lance +1200
Who will be the second QB drafted?
Zach Wilson +100
Justin Fields +150
Trey Lance +160
Mac Jones +1600
Trevor Lawrence +2500
Kyle Trask +5000
Who will be the third QB drafted?
Justin Fields +125
Trey Lance +125
Zach Wilson +150
Mac Jones +1000
Kyle Trask +5000
Trevor Lawrence +5000
Who will be drafted first?
DeVonta Smith -130
Ja'Maar Chase -110
Who will be drafted first?
Jaylen Waddle -200
Kyle Pitts +150
Najee Harris draft position
Over 32.5 (+100)
Under 32.5 (-140)
A future prop bet we hope to see is the number of Crimson Tide players in the first round. The national champions could set or tie the NFL record of six set in 2004 (Sean Taylor, Kellen Winslow Jr., Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Willams, Vernon Carey and Vince Wilfork).
Over and over again, the Crimson Tide has been close, with four first-rounders in 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2020. Alabama's candidates this year including Smith, Jones, Waddle, Harris, Patrick Surtain II, Christian Barmore, Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Dylan Moses.