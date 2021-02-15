Early 2021 NFL Draft Odds for Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Early NFL Draft odds for top picks, quarterbacks, wide receivers and whether running back Najee Harris will be a first-round selection

The 2021 NFL Draft is more than two months away, but the oddsmakers are getting an early start on their pick projections.

SportsBetting.ag has set odds for a number of draft props, including the top three picks, the top three quarterbacks and some interesting head-to-head matchups involving some former Alabama players.

No. 1 overall pick

Trevor Lawrence -5000

Justin Fields +1200

Penei Sewell +1800

No. 2 overall pick

Zach Wilson +125

Penei Sewell +175

Justin Fields +200

Trey Lance +500

No. 3 overall pick

Penei Sewell +200

DeVonta Smith +275

Ja'Maar Chase +275

Rasahwn Slater +350

Zach Wilson +700

Justin FIelds +800

Trey Lance +1200

Who will be the second QB drafted?

Zach Wilson +100

Justin Fields +150

Trey Lance +160

Mac Jones +1600

Trevor Lawrence +2500

Kyle Trask +5000

Who will be the third QB drafted?

Justin Fields +125

Trey Lance +125

Zach Wilson +150

Mac Jones +1000

Kyle Trask +5000

Trevor Lawrence +5000

Who will be drafted first?

DeVonta Smith -130

Ja'Maar Chase -110

Who will be drafted first?

Jaylen Waddle -200

Kyle Pitts +150

Najee Harris draft position

Over 32.5 (+100)

Under 32.5 (-140)

A future prop bet we hope to see is the number of Crimson Tide players in the first round. The national champions could set or tie the NFL record of six set in 2004 (Sean Taylor, Kellen Winslow Jr., Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Willams, Vernon Carey and Vince Wilfork).

Over and over again, the Crimson Tide has been close, with four first-rounders in 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2020. Alabama's candidates this year including Smith, Jones, Waddle, Harris, Patrick Surtain II, Christian Barmore, Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Dylan Moses.