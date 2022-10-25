Skip to main content

Eli Ricks Earns Bednarik Weekly Award

The cornerback earned four pass breakups in his first start for the Crimson Tide
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After putting on a stellar performance in his first start for the Crimson Tide, cornerback Eli Ricks was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week, presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

The award is given out weekly to honor outstanding defensive play regardless if the player was named to the preseason watch list.

It has been well-documented that Ricks' first season with the Crimson Tide has not been easy, but he finally got his opportunity against the pass-heavy offense of Mississippi State and the SEC's leader passer in Will Rogers.

Ricks ended the day with one tackle and only allowed one completion throughout the entire game. The most impressive part of his stat line are the four pass breakups, tying with Kool-Aid McKinstry for most in the game. DeMarcco Hellams talked after the game about how Ricks has great length, and Henry To'oTo'o explained how even if he's out of position, Ricks' length allows him to recover and defend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The secondary has been a question mark for Alabama all season, and after the performance against Tennessee, some wondered how they would respond going forward. Ricks himself battled an injury during fall camp along with adjusting to the new system, a system that Nick Saban pays close attention as he works most with the defensive backs.

The Tide are on a bye week, and the next game will be against Jayden Daniels, who is as dangerous a runner as he is a passer. If the Ricks everyone saw Saturday is a sign of things to come, that is good news for the Alabama secondary.

102322_WSO_Team_Florida_TN4165
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Football and Fútbol

By Mason Smith
Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

How Jahvon Quinerly Can Impact Alabama Basketball This Season: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Crimson Tikes: Boiling Point
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Boiling Point

By Anthony Sisco
Charles Bediako at 2022-23 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

No Sugar Coat: Alabama Basketball Seeks to End Complacency Woes

By Joey Blackwell
Wallace Wade on cover of Time: Oct. 25, 1937
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs into Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 7: Josh Jacobs Gets Multiple Hat Tricks

By Hunter De Siver
Ja'Corey Brooks scores a touchdown against Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Does Alabama, Bryce Young Have a Go-To Receiver? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Why Alabama's BYE Week Actually is Coming at the Perfect Time

By Clay Miller