Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Second Fall Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In exactly two weeks, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the season opener against Utah State. To replicate that, the team held its second and final scrimmage inside the stadium Saturday.

Alabama coach Nick Saban will address the media at approximately 3:00, and you can follow along on BamaCentral for live updates and a full transcript to be posted after.