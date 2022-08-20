Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Second Fall Scrimmage

What the Alabama head coach had to say about how his team looked two weeks before the season opener.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In exactly two weeks, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the season opener against Utah State. To replicate that, the team held its second and final scrimmage inside the stadium Saturday. 

Alabama coach Nick Saban will address the media at approximately 3:00, and you can follow along on BamaCentral for live updates and a full transcript to be posted after. 

Live Updates

  • Areas of improvement for the second scrimmage: discipline to execute (less penalties), effort to finish plays. Saban saw a lot of improvement in the first units. 
  • He saw lots of errors from the second team. "We obviously need to get more guys who can play winning football."
  • "If we're going to accomplish something of significance this season, it's not going to come easy."
  • Saban says the drops among receivers were improved a lot compared to last Saturday. He didn't see any among the first group. He says the receivers played well, and that Bryce had a really good day. 
  • Khyree Jackson did participate in the scrimmage. Eli Ricks went through warmups, but didn't scrimmage because he hasn't been practicing this week. 
