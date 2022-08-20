Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Second Fall Scrimmage
What the Alabama head coach had to say about how his team looked two weeks before the season opener.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In exactly two weeks, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the season opener against Utah State. To replicate that, the team held its second and final scrimmage inside the stadium Saturday.
- Areas of improvement for the second scrimmage: discipline to execute (less penalties), effort to finish plays. Saban saw a lot of improvement in the first units.
- He saw lots of errors from the second team. "We obviously need to get more guys who can play winning football."
- "If we're going to accomplish something of significance this season, it's not going to come easy."
- Saban says the drops among receivers were improved a lot compared to last Saturday. He didn't see any among the first group. He says the receivers played well, and that Bryce had a really good day.
- Khyree Jackson did participate in the scrimmage. Eli Ricks went through warmups, but didn't scrimmage because he hasn't been practicing this week.
