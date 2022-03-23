Everything Nick Saban Said During Alabama's First Full Week of Spring Football
Nick Saban spoke to the media on Wednesday in the middle of the Crimson Tide's first full week of spring practice.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked indoors for its third practice of spring football, and head coach Nick Saban will speak to the media after practice around 6 p.m.
Stay here for live updates throughout the press conference, and a full transcript will be posted afterward along with video.
Live Updates
- Today was the first practice in pads, and Saban thought the players responded pretty well today. Said it was much better than Monday's practice.
- Saban said the effort and attitude has been good so far. Says one of the keys to the spring is to develop young players.
- There are no new injury updates according to Saban.
- Transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been a really good addition to the team Saban says. Good receiver and good burst out of the cut. "Really, really impressed by what he's been able to do."
- Jase McLellan and Roydell Williams are both practicing in black non-contact jerseys. Saban says both are recovering nicely. McLellan is a little farther along since he got injured earlier in the season than Williams. Overall, Saban is pleased with the running backs and says that is not an area of concern with this team.
- Saban also called transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burton a really good addition to the offense so far.
- Henry To'oTo'o, Jordan Battle, DJ Dale and Bryce Young are all guys Saban named as part of the leadership team. Says Young is being a little more assertive this year.
- Saban says LSU transfer Eli Ricks is coming off a shoulder injury, but is doing a good job.
- Freshman Kendrick Law has speed and size at receiver that is valuable to the team. Saban also said he has a good mindset to deal with frustrations that freshman can deal with when learning a new system. Says Law is a guy that can help out the offense if he continues to develop.
Scroll to Continue