Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday of Tennessee Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters on Monday as the team begins preparations for its upcoming road trip to face the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 after scraping past unranked Texas A&M on Saturday night, falling down to No. 3. The Volunteers, on the other hand, rose two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 after defeating LSU inside Tiger Stadium 40-13.

Keep refreshing the page throughout today's press conference for live updates. This story will be updated with video and a full transcript following the press conference's conclusion.