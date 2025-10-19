Instant Analysis: No. 6 Alabama 37, No. 11 Tennessee 20
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football took revenge on Tennessee Saturday night with a 37-20 win over the No. 11 Volunteers. Kalen DeBoer is now 2-0 this season against teams which defeated Alabama last fall.
The No. 6 Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) never trailed in the game and led by more than one possession for most of the way through. The pivotal moment came on the last play of the first half, when sophomore cornerback Zabien Brown intercepted Joey Aguilar and subsequently embarked on a 99-yard return for a touchdown.
"Really proud of our guys," DeBoer said postgame. "I think the biggest thing for our guys is just the way they're so committed to the process each and every week. You can see it... They've got an edge to them still, and they haven't lost it... That's hard to do. That's really hard to do as you go through the weeks."
The Volunteers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) tied the game at seven points apiece in the second quarter before falling victim to a Yhonzae Pierre-induced safety shortly thereafter. From there, it was never easy sledding for the visiting team.
"He's rising to the occasion," DeBoer said of Pierre. "He's worked hard in practice. He's built his stamina up more to where he can compete for four quarters... It's really him understanding that any play, 'I can go win one-on-one.'"
Tennessee knew it wasn't going to be a small feat to step onto Saban Field and beat the Crimson Tide; as such, it took chances to give itself opportunities to be within a closer striking distance. Not since 2003 have the Volunteers won a road game against Alabama.
"Disappointing result. Ultimately, offensively, just self-inflicted wounds in the first half killed a bunch of our drives," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who has never won in Tuscaloosa in three tries, said. ""I said it was gonna be a 12-round fight in this one. They're a good football team."
With the win on Saturday, the Crimson Tide became the first SEC team in history to win four straight games against ranked foes without an open date. Alabama also clinched bowl eligibility for a 22nd straight season.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Will Miller and Joe Gaither provide their thoughts about Alabama football's 2025 Third Saturday in October victory. The pair breaks down the Crimson Tide's defensive effort, the home crowd's impact on the result of the contest and more.