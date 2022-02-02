Everything Nick Saban Said on National Signing Day
The Alabama head coach addresses the media after signing another top-two recruiting class.
Even though Alabama signed most of its 2022 class back on the Early Signing Day in December, the Crimson Tide was able to fill some positions of need like tight end and long snapper on Tuesday to finalize the class.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban will address the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss Alabama's efforts on National Signing Day, the 2022 class as a whole and potentially the recent coaching changes on his staff as well as additions from the transfer portal.
Live Updates
- Saban comes out looking sharp in a reddish/purplish blazer with a script A pin.
- "We were really pleased and happy to add one player today, which was really kind of our goal."- Saban. He is referring to tight end Danny Lewis out of Louisiana who was Alabama's one signee on Tuesday.
- "I think we satisfied some needs in this class."
- Saban says he's focused on development, not ranking/stars.
- Saban now talking about the three transfer players (Eli Ricks, Jermaine Burton and Jahmyr Gibbs.) Calls them all outstanding players that help meet needs Alabama had.
- He's now talking about all three new assistant coaches. He mentions that all three have SEC experience, and he is looking forward to new energy and enthusiasm.
- Saban is thanking everyone for their hard work and begins with the fans for creating a good environment at Bryant-Denny stadium that makes players want to come play at Alabama.
- Saban says that Pete Golding has a really good personality and is good at developing relationships with players which helps a lot in recruiting.
- "I don't think anyone should make a decision on a school about how much money that can make based on name, image and likeness." Saban says he's not accusing anyone of anything though. He thinks it is great that players can make money from NIL, but doesn't want it to decide where people are going to play.
- He says Sal Sunseri will become a special assistant to the head coach.
- Saban says he has not seen the video of Brian Kelly dancing with Danny Lewis. "I like to dance too. The Cupid Shuffle, or whatever they call it."