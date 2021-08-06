5 Things To Look For During Alabama's Fall Camp

The Crimson Tide will have competition nearly across the board as Nick Saban has one of his deepest, and most talented rosters yet

The 2021 football season has arrived at the University of Alabama, as players reported Thursday and Nick Saban took the latest additions to the roster boating/tubing on the lake.

It's time for fall practice, with the reigning national champions set to hit the field on Friday afternoon. With the season opener now less than a month away, as Alabama will face Miami in the neutral-site setting of Atlanta on Sept. 4, it's crunch time in terms of finding out who will be the new leaders of the Crimson Tide.

Here's five things to keep an eye on the rest of August:

1] The Wide Receivers

So there's John Metchie III and ... your guess is as good as mine.

Alabama knows it can count on Slade Bolden, and there are a couple of other veterans who are looking to step up into bigger roles.

But the freshmen? Watch out, because we learned in the spring that they have some serious potential and will be quickly pushing for playing time, including Agiye Hall, Christian Leary and JoJo Earle.

It should be the best competition in camp, and continue throughout the season.

2] Right Tackle

Quite honestly, we haven't talked enough about Kendall Randolph, who has been splitting time as a blocking tight end, especially in short-yard situations. Last season he played in all 13 games, for 313 combined snaps at tackle and tight end, and made six starts at tight end. He was also Alex Leatherwood's backup at left tackle.

The guess here is that the first time Doug Marrone has his front five line up for a drill we'll see Randolph at right tackle. The question is does he stay there?

The challengers include Damieon George (6-6, 345), freshman JC Latham (6-6, 325), and maybe Tommy Brockermeyer if he's added some bulk to his frame.

Saban revealing at SEC media days that Javion Cohen will likely be the guy at left guard makes it easy to pin down the rest of the unit, with Evan Neal at left tackle, Chris Owens at center and Emil Ekiyor Jr. at right guard. The player who works best with them will get the job.

3] The Transfers

When Saban brought in junior-college transfers, it was usually with the understanding that they compete for a starting job, or fill a specific need, right away.

Now that he's able to add transfers from Division I programs, one has to think it's doubly true.

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, from Tennessee, is already in the mix at inside linebacker along with Christian Harris and Jaylen Moody. Don't be surprised if there ends up being some split duties, which Saban has done before including with C.J. Mosley.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, from Ohio State, was initially recruited by Alabama in 2019. He caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns last season, but wasn't sure of his role moving forward and decided to head to Tuscaloosa. One thing he definitely brings to the offense: Speed.

4] Which True Freshman Impresses the Most

Saban added another stellar recruiting class and more than half of the new players will likely play this season. In some cases need will be just as important as talent. For example, this will be our first look at the summer enrollees like edge rusher Dallas Turner, but Alabama already has some depth as his position.

There will be some obvious opportunities at wide receiver, and Camar Wheaton will be a player to keep an eye on even though the Crimson Tide already has a loaded backfield.

Otherwise, the player to watch is cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who was working with the second-team defensive backs in the spring. Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis head the cornerbacks, but it may not be long before McKinstry forces his way on to the field.

5] Special teams

This may take a little while to sort out, but outside of kicker Will Reichard just about every specialist position is open or a replacement needs to be found. There's going to be competition at punter. Who might step up on kick returns? You get the idea.

The coverage units will be worked out under new coordinator Drew Svoboda, and Alabama is usually very good in that area. He'll also have to adjust based on where some players are on the overall depth chart, although special teams remain a great way for players to see their first game action.

That's what fall practice is about, figuring a lot of the details.

No White House Trip

If you're wondering why Alabama hasn't appeared at the White House to celebrate its 2020-21 national championship, nothing has been scheduled and the school hasn't been contacted about setting up visit.

Every other Crimson Tide title team under Nick Saban has made the trip, but always before the start of fall camp.

Over the years the tradition has grown so that the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, college football, men's and women's college basketball national champions have regularly been invited.

However, it's taken a beating of late as roughly half of those teams were either not invited by the previous administration or declined the invitation for varying reasons including coronavirus concerns.

Last year this included the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On July 2, the Los Angeles Dodgers were the first team to be honored at the White House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first since President Joe Biden took office.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers including Tom Brady, who had declined previous invitations, followed and visited the White House on July 20.

Another Olympic Connection

If you've been watching the Olympics and had an unusual sense of recognition, or a "She looks familiar" feeling regarding Raven Saunders, there may be a reason why.

One of the most recognizable athletes at the Olympics was Raven Saunders, who won silver in the shot put for the United States.

If the multiple colors of her hair didn't get your attention, or her colorful masks including the Hulk, perhaps what she did on the Olympic stand did, by raising her arms and crossing them to form an "X." When asked what it meant she responded, “it’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

Saunders lives in Tuscaloosa, and did most of her training for the Olympics here over the last 18 months. She's also been the University of West Alabama track and field graduate assistant.

Sadly, her story took a tragic turn as her mother died two days later. Clarissa Saunders died in Orlando, where she was attending Tokyo 2020 watch parties for the families of Team USA athletes.

Our condolences to the family.

