Philip Rivers Hasn't Ruled Out Returning to NFL

Philip Rivers on Returning to NFL: 'I Have Not Completely Ruled That Out'

Nearly seven months have passed since veteran NFL quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement after 17 seasons. However, the nine-time Pro Bowler told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday he hasn't ruled out a return to the field.

Rivers, 39, is currently the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama but intends to stay ready in case a team comes calling this fall.

"I’m getting back there," Rivers told the Times. I wouldn’t have made weight if I had to report last week, that’s for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat.

"I’m just going to stay ready. I want to make sure I’m very clear: I’m not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you’ve got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it’s got to be right. But I have not completely ruled that out.”



Over his lengthy NFL career, Rivers played 16 seasons with the Chargers and one campaign with the Colts, logging 240 consecutive starts. He ranks fifth all-time with 63,440 passing yards and 421 touchdown passes.

After leading the Colts to an 11-5 record and playoff berth in the 2020 season, Rivers had previously told The San Diego Union-Tribune he debated on retiring before parting ways with the Chargers following the 2019 season.

Rivers was selected No. 4 by the Giants in the 2004 NFL draft, but landed in San Diego after jaw-dropping trade sent Eli Manning to New York. With the Chargers, Rivers built a stellar career after assuming the starting quarterback job in 2006 and taking the team to the playoffs six times. He then followed the organization in its move from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017.

