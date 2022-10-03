Skip to main content

For Jahmyr Gibbs, the Running Game is Both Mental and Physical

While there's no doubt about his physical abilities, it's Gibbs' IQ that adds more to his ground game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahmyr Gibbs' athleticism is unquestioned. His ability to quickly adjust his running lane and accelerate through the blocking makes him a dangerous runner, both as a kick returner and as the Crimson Tide's starting running back.

However, Gibbs' success as a runner isn't solely due to his speed and agility. Nick Saban shared during Monday's press conference that in addition to his burst, his maturity as a runner is equally impressive.

“I think that’s the sign of a really good running back is you help the offensive line by how you stretch the play, press the hole, whatever it is so that you lead them to their blocks," Saban said. "Then when people overplay the blocks or get hooked, you stick your foot in the ground and hit it. And that’s what he did on both of his runs.

"That’s part of being a good back. It’s not just take the ball and run it. You have to understand how are we blocking this play? How do I set these blockers up so that they have the best chance to succeed at their blocks?"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For Gibbs, he said his maturity as a runner simply comes from "Just watching film and having a lot of experience doing it."

That said, it wasn't lost on his teammates, including Will Anderson, who speak highly of Gibbs' IQ.

"He's very smart," Anderson said. "The way he can be patient and wait for holes to be created. His initial burst, that’s something we watch on the jumbotron all the time."

It's that patience that allowed Gibbs to allow the hole on his 72-yard touchdown run on the right side to open up, then it was his ability to quickly change gears and reach top speed during his second touchdown run. And he's finding his rhythm at the right time as the Crimson Tide are in the toughest part of the schedule, which continues with Texas A&M.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) leaves the field as Texas A&M fans storm the field after a game-winning field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: "Nobody Would Listen" to Rat Poison Warnings Before Last Year's Texas A&M Game

By Katie Windham
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin acknowledges the crowed after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Missouri Tigers 17-14.
All Things Bama

Evaluating the College Football Coaching Landscape: Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Listed as Day-to-Day Following Shoulder Injury, Per Nick Saban

By Joey Blackwell
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) is stopped by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) and defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama/Tennessee Kickoff Time, Network Announced

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

What Nick Saban Said on Monday of Texas A&M Week

By Katie Windham
100122_MFB_GibbsJa_Arkansas _KG7231
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaching Staff Names Eight Players of the Week Following Win at Arkansas

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26.
All Things Bama

Film Room: 70-Yard Runs Seal the Deal in Fayetteville

By Blake Byler
Kool-Aid McKinstry in a headlock
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 3, 2022

By Mason Smith