Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Lorenzo Washington (1986-2021)

Lorenzo Washington played at different positions along the defensive line and was a member of Nick Saban's 2009 BCS National Championship team

BamaCentral has confirmed through sources that former University of Alabama defensive lineman Lorenzo Washington died over the weekend at the age of 34.

Details have yet to be released.

Washington, a native of Loganville, Ga., played football at Grayson High School before attending Alabama. He redshirted his freshman season in 2005, and was still part of the football team Nick Saban took over in 2007.

Washington began his college career as a nose tackle, but primarily played defensive end under Saban and position coach Bo Davis after the Crimson Tide's addition of Terrence Cody.

Statistically, Washington's best year at Alabama was Saban's first. During the 2007 season, the redshirt sophomore totaled 36 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and three sacks.

For Alabama's BCS National Championship season in 2009, Washington started all 14 games including against Texas at the Rose Bowl. He contributed 21 tackles, including five for a loss and two sacks. Cody and Brandon Deaderick were the other two starting linemen.

Washington wasn't selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, but signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. He was released three months later, and subsequently signed to the New England Patriots practice squad in November.

In 2011, Washington landed on the New York Jets practice squad, but was released weeks before the start of the season. The final career stop in the NFL was with the Detroit Lions, who signed him for brief time in 2012.

NFL

After his football playing career came to a close, Washington moved to Dallas as a sales associate at Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. After a year, he moved up to serve as the company's assistant finance director.

In January 2017, Washington became owner of TRIO Protection Services, LLC, a private security company also based in Dallas. While continuing to run the business, he also joined Ethos Group in 2018 as a finance manager.

This story will be updated as details are made available.