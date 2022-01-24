Former Alabama LB Shane Lee Announces Transfer to Southern California

Ten days after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Shane Lee has found a new home. The inside linebacker announced his transfer from Alabama to Southern California over Instagram on Sunday, becoming the latest player to move on from the Crimson Tide this offseason.

Lee recorded six tackles and a quarterback hurry over 10 games last season, serving primarily on special teams. The 6-foot, 240-pound defender has served as a backup linebacker the past two seasons after starting for the Crimson Tide during his freshman year.

During the 2019 season, Lee led all SEC freshmen in tackles with 86 and ranked third in the league among freshmen defenders in tackles for loss with 6.5, including 4.5 sacks. He also recorded an interception and two forced fumbles that year, earning Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America. Lee, a Burtonsville, Md., native, came to Alabama as the No. 78 overall player and the No. 5 inside linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Alabama saw starting Will linebacker Christian Harris declare for the NFL Draft this offseason but will return starting Mike linebacker Henry To'o To'o for his senior season. The Crimson Tide's depth at inside linebacker also received a bit of a boost as Jaylen Moody withdrew his name from the transfer portal and announced his return to Alabama last week.

Since its national championship loss to Georgia on Jan. 10, Alabama has seen seven scholarship players announce transfers to new programs. Lee joins wide receiver Javon Baker (Kentucky), tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), outside linebackers King Mwikuta (Arkansas State) and Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State), who all now have new homes.

Earlier in the day, Alabama received a commitment from Georgia transfer receiver Jermaine Burton. The Crimson Tide has also added Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks through transfers this offseason.