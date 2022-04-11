Garrett McMillan Selected as SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

McMillan set the pace for the Crimson Tide in its sweep of Ole Miss, giving Alabama the series-opening win on Friday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball junior pitcher Garrett McMillan was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

At Ole Miss last Friday, McMillan pitched seven innings and surrendered just two runs off of three hits, walked three batters and struck out seven more. McMillan was credited with the win, giving him a 3-2 record on the season.

While he pitched over 40 pitches in the first inning alone, McMillan finished the seven innings with a total of 112 pitches — displaying his efficiency in the innings to follow.

So far this season, McMillan leads the Crimson Tide with the most innings pitched: 48.1. Over those innings, he has amassed an ERA of 2.79 and a WHIP of 0.97. He also leads the team in strikeouts with 51 — 12 more than fellow starting pitcher Grayson Hitt.

The recognition is the Crimson Tide’s first this season from the league. It is also the first SEC weekly honor to go to an Alabama player since Sam Praytor was selected as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on April 19 of last season.

Helped Alabama pick up its’ first series sweep of the Rebels since 2014 and first sweep in Oxford since 1997