Garrett McMillan Selected as SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

McMillan set the pace for the Crimson Tide in its sweep of Ole Miss, giving Alabama the series-opening win on Friday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball junior pitcher Garrett McMillan was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

At Ole Miss last Friday, McMillan pitched seven innings and surrendered just two runs off of three hits, walked three batters and struck out seven more. McMillan was credited with the win, giving him a 3-2 record on the season.

While he pitched over 40 pitches in the first inning alone, McMillan finished the seven innings with a total of 112 pitches — displaying his efficiency in the innings to follow.

So far this season, McMillan leads the Crimson Tide with the most innings pitched: 48.1. Over those innings, he has amassed an ERA of 2.79 and a WHIP of 0.97. He also leads the team in strikeouts with 51 — 12 more than fellow starting pitcher Grayson Hitt.

Here is the full press release from Alabama Athletics:

Alabama’s Garrett McMillan Selected as SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

McMillan got the series-opening win over seventh-ranked Ole Miss on Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama’s Garrett McMillan was selected as the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The recognition is the Crimson Tide’s first this season from the league. It is also the first SEC weekly honor to go to an Alabama player since Sam Praytor was selected as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on April 19 of last season.

Co-Pitcher of the Week

Garrett McMillan

  • Picked up his third win of the season as he stifled the high-powered Ole Miss offense
  • Allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts
  • Battled back from a tough first inning to contribute a season-high tying 7.0 frames by night’s end
  • Tossed 40 pitches in the first but stayed the course to finish with 72 over the final 6.0 innings for a career-high 112 total pitches
  • Helped Alabama pick up its’ first series sweep of the Rebels since 2014 and first sweep in Oxford since 1997

Gallery: Alabama Baseball Pitcher Garrett McMillan

Garrett McMillan
Garrett McMillan - First Career Start - February 18, 2022
Garrett McMillan

040122_MBA_HoopesHu_TexasA&M_EP6671
