Has Everyone Forgotten Who Nick Saban Is? All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to visit Ole Miss.

This is ...

Take 3

You might have heard, the sky is falling in Tuscaloosa.

Yep, there was a crimson moon, and then that crazy election. But nothing suddenly says doom and gloom like Alabama football having a two-loss regular season.

I mean it hasn't done that that since, gasp, 2019!

Ok, seriously, the over-reaction to the Crimson Tide's struggles have been about as over-the-tap as the fans rushing the field at Tennessee and LSU. Have we seen a hiccup in the dynasty or a cave-in as vast as the Grand Canyon? Those who feast on fan reactions are certainly promoting the latter.

They also seem to have forgotten about Bryce Young's shoulder injury.

Regardless, I ask you this, is there anyone on the planet you'd rather have trying to figure out what's up with this team and trying to fix it than Nick Saban?

Here are five other things to keep in mind about the state of the Crimson Tide.

1) Give some credit to both the opponents and the venues. Tennessee and LSU were teams that had it together just a little bit more on those nights, were hosting the Crimson Tide in two of the toughest venues in sports (never mind college football), and only won by a combined four points.

2) This was the seventh time Alabama was the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 under Saban. Only once out of those seven times did the Crimson Tide win the national title, 2017, and it didn't run the table.

3) No one in the history of college football has been better at adapting and adjusting than Saban. At this point, you probably have to say Paul W. "Bear" Bryant is second, or at best tied with Saban for that distinction.

For those of you expecting massive changes to the coaching staff, consider the following.

Here are the assistant coaches in 2019 and then 2020. Not too much changed.

2019: Brian Baker (AHC/DL), Jeff Banks (ST/TE), Kyle Flood (OL), Pete Golding (DC/ILB), Charles Huff (AHC/RB), Charles Kelly (ADC/S), Steve Sarkisian (OC/QB), Karl Scott (CB), Sal Sunseri (OLB), Holmon Wiggins (WR), Burton Burns (Asst. AD, Football).

2020: Jeff Banks (STC/TE), Kyle Flood (OL), Pete Golding (DC/ILB), Charles Huff (AHC/RB), Charles Kelly (ADC/S), Freddie Roach (DL), Steve Sarkisian (OC/QB), Karl Scott (CB), Holmon Wiggins (WR); Butch Jones (Special Asst. to HC),

The biggest change between the two seasons was strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran heading to Georgia to try his hand at coaching. Alabama's answer was to get more into sports science with David Ballou (DSP/S&C); Dr. Matt Rhea (DSS).

Check out the assistant coaches in 2010 and 2011:

2010: Burton Burns (AHC/RB), Curt Cignetti (WR/RC), Bo Davis (DL), Jim McElwain (OC/QB), Joe Pendry (AHC/OL), Jeremy Pruitt (S), Kirby Smart (DC), Sal Sunseri (AHC/LB), Bobby Williams (TE/ST).

2011: Burton Burns (AHC/RB), Mike Groh (WR/RC), Jim McElwain (OC/QB), Jeremy Pruitt (S), Chris Rumph (DL), Kirby Smart (DC/LB), Jeff Stoutland (OL), Sal Sunseri (AHC/LB), Bobby Williams (TE/ST).

Again, there wasn't the overhaul like most fans would think.

Granted, there will be some turnover as there is every year under Saban. Maybe he'll clean house. Maybe he won't. Just don't expect it.

4) Where's Alabama listed in this year's recruiting rankings again? Oh yeah, No. 1. Plus, Saban proven to be pretty darn good at landing key transfers.

5) The rebound. Again, go back to the 2010 and 2019 seasons. What did Alabama do?

In won back-to-back titles in 2011-12, and in 2020 ran the table with Saban's second undefeated season.

There are no guarantees, but next year's team will have an automatic chip on its shoulders, especially after a whole year of hearing about this season's problems.

Finally, this season isn't over yet.

In case you missed it the College Football Playoff selection committee has Alabama at No. 9, leaving the door for the Crimson Tide open just a little. LSU at No. 7 is telling because it means the committee is serious about having a two-loss team in the semifinals, plus the Tigers still have to get past Georgia.

Should you bet on Alabama to make it? No.

But if it can win at Ole Miss, it can get a little closer. And with wins two more wins after that maybe the Crimson Tide can be in place to have things fall the right way.

Beyond that, don't make any assumptions.

