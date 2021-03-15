Herb Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama men's basketball senior wing Herb Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 8-14, 2021.
Jones wins the honor after having back-to-back double-doubles in the SEC Tournament semifinal and final, exhibiting remarkable effort on the court that helped the Crimson Tide win its seventh SEC tournament title.
Jones also contributed the game-winning block in Sunday's tournament final to put away LSU 80-79.
On Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinal against Tennessee, Jones accounted for 21 points and 13 rebounds in the Crimson Tide's 73-68 victory. Jones also recorded four assists, one block and three steals.
On Sunday, it was much of the same for Jones. In Alabama's 80-79 tournament championship win, Jones tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the tournament. He also had six assists, four blocks and a steal.
After the tournament's conclusion, Jones was also named as a member of SEC All-Tournament Team.
Also considered:
1. Jahvon Quinerly (sophomore guard, men's basketball)
- Recorded 19 points against Tennessee and 14 points in the final against LSU
- Was named tournament MVP by members of the media for his efforts
2. Zane Denton (sophomore third baseman, baseball)
- Hit his team-leading sixth home run on Saturday against Stetson to start a rally that gave Alabama an early lead
- Leads the team in total bases with 45 through the first 17 games of the season
3. Bailey Dowling (freshman second baseman, softball)
- Totaled two home runs in Alabama road sweep of Auburn over the weekend
- Leads the team in home runs (5) and RBIs (24) as a freshman
