Herb Jones Named Third-Team AP All-American

Jones was named to the third-team while Jaden Shackelford was listed as an honorable mention

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball senior wing Herb Jones was named a third-team AP All-American on Tuesday.

Jones was recently named SEC Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year by the conference. Additionally, Jones was named First-Team All-SEC as well as a member of the SEC tournament's All-Tournament team.

Jones' Crimson Tide teammate, sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford, was named to the honorable mentions list.

On Tuesday, Jones was also named player of the year and a member of the District IV All-District team according to the USBWA. Jones was selected from college basketball players from the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Here is the full list of the AP All-Americans along with their measurements and stats:

2020-2021 AP All-Americans

First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa, 6-11, 265, senior, Washington, D.C., 23.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.7 bpg (63 of 63 first-place votes, 315 points)

Jared Butler, Baylor, 6-3, 195, junior, Reserve, Louisiana, 17.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg (60, 309)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, 6-5, 200, junior, Chicago, 20.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg (59, 307)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, 6-8, 220, freshman, Arlington, Texas, 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 apg (55, 299)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, 6-7, 220, senior, Edmonds, Washington, 19.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg (50, 284)

Second Team

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, sophomore, Richardson, Texas, 18.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.0 apg (9, 188)

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga, 6-4, 205, freshman, West St. Paul, Minnesota, 14.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.5 apg (8, 169)

Evan Mobley, Southern California, 7-0, 210, freshman, Murrieta, California, 16.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.0 bpg (4, 161)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 7-1, 255, freshman, Alexandria, Virginia, 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg (2, 116)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, sophomore, Kingston, Jamaica, 17.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg (2, 111)

Third Team

Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, 205, junior, Hinesville, Georgia, 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.4 apg (84)

Quentin Grimes, Houston, 6-5, 205, junior, The Woodlands, Texas, 18.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg (68)

Herb Jones, Alabama, 6-8, 210, senior, Greensboro, Alabama, 11.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.4 apg (66)

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago, 6-9, 255, senior, Algonquin, Illinois, 15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.0 apg (44)

Chris Duarte, Oregon, 6-6, 190, sophomore, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, 16.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg (35)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga; Alex Barcello, BYU; Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky; James Bouknight, Connecticut; Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh; Derek Culver, West Virginia; Antoine Davis, Detroit; Kendrick Davis, SMU; David Duke, Providence; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; Raiquan Gray, Florida State; Sam Hauser, Virginia; Jay Huff, Virginia; Nah’Shon Hyland, Virginia Commonwealth; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Andrew Jones, Texas; Carlik Jones, Louisville; EJ Liddell, Ohio State; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall; Jaquori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara; Tre Mann, Florida; Remy Martin, Arizona State; Miles McBride, West Virginia; Mac McClung, Texas Tech; Matt Mitchell, San Diego State; Moses Moody, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt; Neemias Queta, Utah State; Austin Reaves, Oklahoma; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova; Jaden Shackelford, Alabama; Terry Taylor, Austin Peay; MaCio Teague, Baylor; Cameron Thomas, LSU; Franz Wagner, Michigan; Trevion Williams, Purdue; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado; Moses Wright, Georgia Tech; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton.