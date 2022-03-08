Skip to main content

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

The second round pick out of Alabama continues to impress in the NBA for the Pelicans, particularly on the defensive end.

The 2021 SEC Player of the Year keeps impressing top teams and players in the NBA week after week. 

Former Alabama basketball player and current New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones had another impressive week as his play continues to keep him in the conversation for Rookie of the Year in the NBA and earned him this week's BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week for the second time this year. 

Jones had 14 point, six rebounds and three blocks in the Pelicans' 125-95 win over the Kings on March 2, but it is his defense that still makes the biggest impression around the league. 

In New Orleans' 124-90 win over the Jazz on March 4, Jones only had two points, but his defense, particularly on Utah guard Donovan Mitchell was the story of the night. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As first reported by Andrew Lopez of ESPN, the Jazz shot 0-for-10 when Jones was the closest defender and Mitchell was 0-6 from the floor with Jones on him according to Second Spectrum tracking data. It was the second time this season Jones has held a team to an 0-for shooting night, making him the only player in the NBA to do accomplish that feat twice this season. 

After the game, New Orleans head coach Willie Green said the three-time NBA All Star Mitchell stopped him in the hall to talk about how impressive the Alabama product has been his first year in the NBA. 

The second round pick out of Alabama became a part of the Pelicans' starting lineup a few weeks into the season and is averaging 9.4 points, 4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his rookie season. 

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) nearly loses the ball to New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) steals the ball from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center.

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) attempts to hurdle Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed (2) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 23-20 in overtime.

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR

amari-cooper-cowboys-eaglesjpg

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges, PGA Tour

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square, Cincinnati Bengals DL

Feb. 1- Feb. 7- Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

A'Shawn Robinson, Rams

Feb. 8- Feb. 14- A'Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams, DL

Feb. 15-Feb. 21- Justin Thomas, PGA Tour

Feb. 22- Feb. 28- JaMychal Green- Denver Nuggets F

Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Four Alabama Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Honors

By Joey Blackwell23 minutes ago
030422_MBA_McMillanGa_MurryState_EP7483
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Pitching Staff Finding Success

By Clay Miller1 hour ago
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates after Alabama scored a touchdown against Georgia during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Five Returning Players Poised to Breakout for Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 8, 2022

By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago
Alabama diver Kevin Li
All Things Bama

Alabama Qualifies Two for NCAA Championships on Day Two of Zone B Diving Championships

By University of Alabama sports information15 hours ago
Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended for Betting on NFL Games

By Joey Blackwell20 hours ago
Emily Gaskins at Elevate the Stage
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Alabama Gymnastics Hitting Its Stride Heading into SEC Championships

By Tony Tsoukalas22 hours ago
Jusaun Holt vs. Louisiana
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Guard Jusaun Holt Returns to Team

By Joey Blackwell and Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago