Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

The second round pick out of Alabama continues to impress in the NBA for the Pelicans, particularly on the defensive end.

The 2021 SEC Player of the Year keeps impressing top teams and players in the NBA week after week.

Former Alabama basketball player and current New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones had another impressive week as his play continues to keep him in the conversation for Rookie of the Year in the NBA and earned him this week's BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week for the second time this year.

Jones had 14 point, six rebounds and three blocks in the Pelicans' 125-95 win over the Kings on March 2, but it is his defense that still makes the biggest impression around the league.

In New Orleans' 124-90 win over the Jazz on March 4, Jones only had two points, but his defense, particularly on Utah guard Donovan Mitchell was the story of the night.

As first reported by Andrew Lopez of ESPN, the Jazz shot 0-for-10 when Jones was the closest defender and Mitchell was 0-6 from the floor with Jones on him according to Second Spectrum tracking data. It was the second time this season Jones has held a team to an 0-for shooting night, making him the only player in the NBA to do accomplish that feat twice this season.

After the game, New Orleans head coach Willie Green said the three-time NBA All Star Mitchell stopped him in the hall to talk about how impressive the Alabama product has been his first year in the NBA.

The second round pick out of Alabama became a part of the Pelicans' starting lineup a few weeks into the season and is averaging 9.4 points, 4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his rookie season.

