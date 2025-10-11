Alabama Wins Iron Bowl of Soccer as Scoring Record Falls: Roll Call
Auburn scored a season-high three goals in Southeastern Conference play, but Alabama countered with two goals in the final five minutes, with the game-winner setting a program record as the Crimson Tide won the Iron Bowl of soccer on Friday night, 4-3.
Gianna Paul's goal at 85 minutes, 41 seconds, made her Alabama's all-time leader in career points with 86. She surpassed Libby Probst's 85, which had stood for 20 years. It was her second goal of the game.
Melina Rebimbas scored her second goal of the evening on the 81st minute, and then assisted on Paul's game-winner. Olivia Woodson, Jordyn Crosby and Erin Flurey on a penalty shot scored for Auburn (5-5-4, 1-3-3) at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.
“What a great win!" Alabama coach Wes Hart said in a release. "That has to be up there amongst one of my most memorable games at Alabama. That game had a little bit of everything. Our players showed so much heart tonight. Down 0-1 early and then 2-3 late, [and] we kept fighting and believing. I loved the mentality of the group after equalizing late. Would have been easy to settle for the tie, but our players were hungry for the win.
“So many wonderful performances tonight. Too many to point out them all, but have to give shoutouts to Melina Rebimbas for coming in as a sub and making a huge impact. She had two scrappy goals and an incredible assist to win the game. And of course, Gianna Paul. Two goals on the night, including the game winner that also put her in the Bama soccer history books as the all-time leader in points. We will enjoy this win tonight."
Alabama (10-4-1, 4-3-0) has won the Iron Bowl of soccer in five of the last six years, with the lone non-win a 1-1 tie last year.
Nye Earns Ring With Aces
Aaliyah Nye didn't get into the game, but her first season as a professional still ended the best way possible with a championship. The former Crimson Tide shooting guard celebrated with her Las Vegas Aces teammates after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 to sweep the WNBA Finals.
League MVP A’ja Wilson scored 31 points to lead the Aces to their third title in four years. She was named the WNBA Finals MVP for a second time.
After an 11-11 start to the season, the Aces started coming up big down the stretch, including with a 16-game winning streak that's tied for second-longest in WNBA history. With her team down 68-54, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected for arguing a call.
Nye did play briefly in the first three games of the series, for a total of five minutes, and in six postseason games. A second-round selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft (13th overall), she played in 44 regular season games and averaged 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
She finished her Alabama career with 1,739 points, and as the Crimson Tide's career leader in 3-point shots made (293).
Roll Call for Saturday, October 11, 2025
Friday's Results
Swimming and Diving: Men, Texas 216, Alabama 82; Women, Texas 211.5, Alabama 88.5
Volleyball: Alabama def. LSU 25-17, 25-17, 25-18
Softball: Alabama 15, West Alabama 2
Soccer: Alabama 4, vs. Auburn 3
Weekend Schedule
Saturday
Football at Missouri, Columbia, Missouri 11 a.m. CT, ABC
Softball vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, 12 p.m. CT (Fall Ball).
Softball vs. Memphis (10 Inn.), Tuscaloosa, TBD (after Mississippi State game) (Fall Ball).
Men's tennis in ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Sunday
Volleyball vs. No. 2 Texas, Tuscaloosa, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
• Alabama volleyball swept LSU for first time since 2015 and broke a seven-match losing streak to the Tigers while earning its first SEC win of the season, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18. “It feels awesome," Coach Rashinda Reed said. "I’m almost speechless.” Senior Trinity Stanger earned her 1,000th career dig,
• Alexis Pupillo had five RBIs, going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple as Alabama softball opened its fall slate with a 15-2 win over West Alabama inside a full Rhoads Stadium. Five Crimson Tide pitchers combined for 22 strikeouts over 10.0 innings with just one hit and three walks allowed.
• No. 3 Texas men's swimming and diving won 14 of 16 events to win at No. 16 Alabama, 216-82. It was the Longhorns' first dual meet of the season. The Crimson Tide women had a comparable score as No. 3 Texas won 13 events en route to a 211.5–88.5 final score.
• Noah Clowney had 13 points and four rebounds off the bench, but the Brooklyn Nets lost at home to the Phoenix Sins 132-127.
• Four Alabama singles players advanced off a straight-set win Andrii Zimnokh (6-2, 6-4), Jacob Olar (6-1, 6-4), Matic Kriznik (6-1, 6-2) , and Carlos Gimenez Perez 6-4, 7-6(3) during the first day of main draws at the ITA Fall Regional Championships at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Zimnokh and doubles partner Olar secured an 8-5 win.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 11, 1975: Living members of the 1925 Crimson Tide team that competed in the Rose Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa to watch Paul Bryant's squad stun Washington 52-0. Including punt returns, Alabama tallied 616 yards and quarterback Richard Todd watched virtually most of the game from the sideline after the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to head coach Wallace Wade, and assistant Russell Cohen, those on hand included Wu Winslett, Bill Buckler, Herschel Caldwell, Pete Camp, Roy Dismukes, Grant Gillis, Pooley Hubert, Leslie Payne and Fred Pickhard. Five members of Washington's '25 squad also attended.
— Bryant Museum
October 11, 1966: Bobby Humphrey was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Tradition is a rich asset for any team. Tradition and success are traveling companions.”- Wallace Wade