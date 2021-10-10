How Far Did Alabama Football Fall in Rankings Following Texas A&M Loss?

The No. 1 Alabama football suffered its first loss of the 2021 season at Texas A&M and dropped out of the top spot in the polls for the first time this season. The Crimson Tide was replaced at No. 1 by fellow SEC program Georgia, which was an almost unanimous selection across the board after winning at Auburn,.

The Bulldogs are at No. 1 during the regular season for the first time since Nov. 1982.

All three major polls dropped Alabama to No. 5, while Iowa moved into the second slot after edging Penn State in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were followed by No. 3 Cincinnati, No. 4 Oklahoma and then Alabama at No. 5 ahead of Big Ten powers Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.

The Crimson Tide had been at No. 1 for 14 straight polls. It is out of the top three for the first time since 2019.

Here are the polls.

AP Top 25

Rank, Team, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Georgia 6-0, 1,550 (62), 2

2. Iowa 6-0, 1,476, 3

3. Cincinnati 5-0, 1,407, 5

4. Oklahoma 6-0, 1,336, 6

5. Alabama 5-1, 1,286, 1

6. Ohio State 5-1, 1,157, 7

7. Penn State 5-1, 1,147, 4

8. Michigan 6-0, 1,139, 9

9. Oregon 4-1, 1,057, 8

10. Michigan State 6-0, 992, 11

11. Kentucky 6-0 918, 16

12 Oklahoma State 5-0 830, 12

13 Ole Miss 4-1 779, 17

14 Notre Dame 5-1 732, 14

15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 712, 15

16 Wake Forest 6-0 526, 19

17 Arkansas 4-2 470, 13

18 Arizona State 5-1 428, 22

19 BYU 5-1 421, 10

20 Florida 4-2 397, 20

21 Texas A&M 4-2 348, NR

21 NC State 4-1 265, 23

23 SMU 6-0 225, 24

24 San Diego State 5-0 156, 25

25 Texas 4-2, 108, 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points, Last week

1. Georgia (64) 6-0 1624, 2

2. Iowa (1) 6-0 1537, 3

3. Oklahoma 6-0 1452, 5

4. Cincinnati 5-0 1418, 6

5. Alabama 5-1 1363, 1

6 Ohio State 5-1 1254, 7

7 Michigan 6-0 1237, 8

8 Penn State 5-1 1124, 4

9 Michigan State 6-0 1064, 11

10 Oregon 4-1 1004, 9

11 Kentucky 6-0 994, 14

12 Oklahoma State 5-0 910, 12

13 Notre Dame 5-1 817, 13

14 Ole Miss 4-1 741, 17

15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 708, 15

16 Wake Forest 6-0 580, 20

17 Florida 4-2 543, 18

18 Texas A&M 4-2 396, NR

19 Arkansas 4-2 386, 16

20 BYU 5-1 342, 10

21 NC State 4-1 321, 22

22 Arizona State 5-1 294, 25

23 SMU 6-0 269, 24

24 San Diego State 5-0 156, NR

25 Clemson 3-2 155, 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 98, Baylor 91, Texas 74, Pittsburgh 36, UTSA 30, Appalachian State 18, Mississippi State 18, Iowa State 18, Boston College 11, Air Force 9, Tennessee 8, Liberty 8, Nevada 7, Louisiana 3, Fresno State 3, Houston 3, UCLA 1

Dropped from rankings: Auburn 19, Texas 23

FWAA/NFF Super 16

Rank (Record), Points, First place, Last week

1. Georgia (6-0) 831 51 2

2. Iowa (6-0) 754 1 3

3. Cincinnati (5-0) 676 5

4. Oklahoma (6-0) 661 6

5. Alabama (5-1) 624 1

6. Ohio State (5-1) 546 8

7. Michigan (6-0) 495 7

8. Penn State (5-1) 452 4

9. Kentucky (6-0) 373 12

10. Michigan State (6-0) 367 11

11. Oregon (4-1) 352 9

12. Oklahoma State (5-0) 224 13

13. Ole Miss (4-1) 172 N/A

14. Notre Dame (5-1) 168 14

15. Coastal Carolina (6-0) 124 16

16. Wake Forest (6-0) 65 N/A

Others receiving votes: Florida (49), Texas A&M (42), Arizona State (36), Arkansas (29), SMU (11), BYU (8), Fresno State (3), Texas (3), NC State (2), San Diego State (2), Clemson (2), Baylor (1).