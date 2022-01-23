How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at Georgia

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's trip to Athens, Ga., including TV listings and matchup information.

After dropping three straight games earlier this month, Alabama basketball appears to be back on track. The Crimson Tide is coming off its second straight win with a 86-76 victory over Missouri on Saturday. It will be looking to extend its recent run as it faces a Georgia team that has yet to record an SEC win this season.

Alabama (13-6, 4-3 in the SEC) will be heavy favorites as it travels to Georgia (5-14, 0-8) on Tuesday. The game will be vital for the Crimson Tide as it will need to keep its momentum going ahead of an upcoming three-game stretch against top-15 opponents No. 5 Baylor, No. 2 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday’s matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama at Georgia

When: 5:30. CT, Tuesday

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide recorded its second straight win with an 86-76 victory over Missouri inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. After falling behind by as many as 14 points, Alabama rallied back, avenging its 92-86 defeat to the Tigers earlier this season. Jaden Shackelford recorded 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Alabama. Crimson Tide walk-on Britton Johnson received some rare early minutes, providing some energy off the bench. He finished with 2 points and three offensive rebounds.

Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs lost their eighth straight game with an 83-66 defeat at South Carolina on Saturday to remain winless in SEC play. Braelen Bridges recorded a season-high 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting while pulling in five rebounds.



The series: Alabama has dominated the all-time series against Georgia, holding a 97-51 advantage. The Crimson Tide won the first matchup between the two programs with a 20-17 victory in Athens, Ga., on Feb. 6, 1922. Alabama won both of its matchups against Georgia last year, beating the Bulldogs 115-82 at home and 89-79 on the road. The Crimson Tide holds a four-game winning streak over the Bulldogs dating back to an 89-74 victory in Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2019.