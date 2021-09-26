How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Ole Miss Rebels, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's first home SEC test as the red-hot Rebels come to Tuscaloosa.

What could quite possibly be the game of the year for Alabama football is finally upon us.

While it was certainly a notable date on the schedule heading into the 2021 season, coach Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels will head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa next Saturday to take on Kiffin's former boss Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Saban currently holds a 23-0 record against his former assistants and will no doubt look to keep that streak alive. However, if there's anyone in college football that has the opportunity to end that streak, it's Kiffin this Saturday.

2020 wasn't the first time that Saban had ever faced Kiffin, but it was the first time his team played him as a former assistant. Last season, the Crimson Tide took home a thrilling 63-48 victory in an offensive slugfest in Oxford, a game that ended up being one of the toughest challenges for Alabama in all of 2020. This year looks to be the same level of challenge.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral currently leads the Heisman Trophy conversation, and with good reason. So far this season, Corral has completed 66-of-96 passes for 997 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Corral has been just as impressive, rushing 158 yards on 33 attempts and adding five rushing touchdowns to his 2021 resume.

It's certainly not going to be an easy challenge for Saban and Alabama. A victory for either team would be a statement as the top team of the SEC West and would split sole possession of first place with Arkansas.

And with that, here's everything you need to know about Alabama vs Ole Miss:

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 13 Ole Miss

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Online: FuboTV

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the high 80s and lows of the low 60s

Series info: With Saturday marking the 69th meeting between the two programs, Alabama leads the series all-time with a 52-10-2 record. The last time the Crimson Tide fell at the hands of the Rebels was back in 2015 when Ole Miss narrowly edged Alabama 43-37 in Tuscaloosa.

SEC Schedule (Week 5)

All times central

Tennessee at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

No. 16 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN

Troy at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Florida at Kentucky, 5 or 6 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

Mississippi State at No. 7 Texas A&M, 5 or 6 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

UConn at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 23 Auburn at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN