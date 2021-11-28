How to Watch: Alabama Football vs Georgia at the SEC Championship Game, TV, Time

Everything you need to know about the final SEC vs SEC matchup of the 2021 football season, including kickoff time and TV listings.

It all comes down to this.

No. 1 Georgia has all but clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff, but No. 3 Alabama will look to secure its own spot this coming weekend in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs is the only undefeated team this season in the conference, while the Crimson Tide sits with a record of 11-1.

While Alabama has held a six-game winning streak dating back to 2008, Georgia has never made those wins easy ones for the Crimson Tide. This season, the Bulldogs have played like a team of destiny, downing most every opponent in lopsided fashion.

Georgia is coming off of a 45-0 beatdown of rival Georgia Tech, while Alabama comes into Atlanta riding a quadruple-overtime Iron Bowl victory at Auburn. With the Crimson Tide fighting to keep its CFP hopes alive and the Bulldogs looking to crush an opponent that has stood in its way for over a decade, it's sure to be a knock-down, drag-out dogfight this coming Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about No. 1 Georgia vs No. 3 Alabama:

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia

Who: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 3 Alabama, SEC Championship Game

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), CBS

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -6

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs have met a total of 70 times, with Alabama holding a 41-25-4 advantage in the series. The Crimson Tide currently has a six-game winning streak over the Bulldogs dating back to 2008.

The last times the two teams faced each other was the 2020 regular season. Down 24-17 with just minutes to go before halftime, Alabama place kicker Will Reichard nailed a 52-yard field goal as the clock expired to send both teams into the locker room and the Crimson Tide with a huge momentum boost. After the teams returned to the field, it was all Alabama as the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24.

Last time out: Alabama downed Auburn at the 2021 Iron Bowl in a thrilling quadruple-overtime comeback. Heading into the final two minutes of the game, the Crimson Tide trailed the Tigers 10-3, but a touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Ja'Corey Brooks took the game into extra periods, where Alabama ultimately prevailed in thrilling fashion by a margin of 24-22.

For Georgia, it was business as usual in Week 13 as the Bulldogs demolished rival Georgia Tech 45-0. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 14-of-20 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns while the Bulldogs defense held the Yellow Jackets to just 166 total yards.