How to Watch: Alabama Men's Basketball vs. Jacksonville State

The Alabama Crimson Tide has one final tuneup before heading to Portland, Ore., to play in the prestigious Phil Knight Invitational over the Thanksgiving holiday, when it will face some of the premier programs in men's college basketball.

Friday night, Alabama will host Jacksonville State, which is coming off a 21-11 season under Ray Harper. Guard Demaree King set a school record with 84 3-pointers.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a 65-55 road victory against South Alabama. Alabama had six players grab at least five rebounds.

Defense has been the early story with this team. It's held all three opponents to under 60 points to start the season, and limited South Alabama to shootint 29.6 percent from the field (21-71) from the field, and 8.7 percent (2-23) from three-point range

"This is a good road win," Nate Oats said after the win on Monday. "It is our first road game of the year and offensively we were not very good for large stretches of the game; way too many turnovers and didn’t hit a shot for a while there.

Offensive rebounding saved us there, which it has for a good part of the year, particularly in our first game and this game so it was huge for [Noah] Clowney to get eight offensive boards himself and 15 rebounds that was huge. That is why he is in the starting lineup because he plays so hard and rebounds the ball. Offensively we got a lot of work to do, we just are not anywhere close on where we are going to be or need to be but defensively I give our guys a ton of credit and give South [Alabama] a lot of credit.”

How to Watch Alabama vs Jacksonville State

Who: Jacksonville State (1-1) at Alabama (3-0)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 13-1. The Gamecocks’ lone victory against the Crimson Tide came in the 1952-53 season-opener with head coach Ray Wedgeworth leading JSU to a 67-64 victory.

Last Meeting: The teams opened the 2020-21 season against each other. Alabama won 81-57. Jaden Shackelford had 18 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. John Petty Jr. had 14 points and Herbert Jones 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly made his Crimson Tide debut. The Crimson Tide enjoyed a late 27-7 run, while the Gamecocks missed 50 shots, finishing 27.5 percent from the floor (19 of 69).

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide didn't shoot well while picking up its first road win of the season, defeating South Alabama on Monday night, 65-55. Alabama dominated the glass, out-rebounding South Alabama 63-40. Eight different players scored for the Crimson Tide led by freshman Brandon Miller with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block. Jahvon Quinerly made his season debut after suffering a knee injury eight months ago in the NCA Tournament.

Last time out, Jacksonville State: Lost University of Illinois-Chicago on Monday, 67-60. JSU struggled shooting just 35-percent on the night, but still had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. Senior Skyelar Potter had team-high 12 points, followed by junior Amanze Ngumezi (11) and sophomore Cam McDowell (10), who reached double figures for the first time in his career.

