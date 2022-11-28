What a Feast Week it was for No. 18 Alabama basketball last weekend.

The Crimson Tide finished the Phil Knight Invitational with a 2-1 record, downing both then-No. 12 Michigan State and then-No. 1 North Carolina to improve to 6-1 on the season. Alabama did suffer a loss to then-No. 20 UConn, but finishing third place in a tournament field loaded with talent is no small victory for the Crimson Tide.

This week, Alabama takes a brief rest but will be back in action on the hardwood on Saturday against South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are coming off of a 79-60 loss to James Madison in the Hostillo Community Classic and have a 3-4 record to start the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama basketball's game against South Dakota State:

How to Watch Alabama vs South Dakota State

Who: No. 18 Alabama (6-1) vs. South Dakota State (3-4)

When: 7:30 p.m,. CT, Saturday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 2-0 all-time.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide and the Jackrabbits met in the 2021-22 season, with Alabama winning 104-88 on Nov. 12, 2021. The duo of Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford combined for 49 points in the game, with Quinerly accounting for 26 and Shackelford for 23. Alabama also dominated the glass 47-38, with Keon Ellis contributing to the cause with a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide picked up its biggest win of the season thus far, knocking off No. 1 North Carolina in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in four overtimes, 103-101. In a neck-and-neck game that saw 14 lead changes and 15 times tied over the 60 minutes of play, Alabama out-rebounded UNC by a margin of 58-54. While the Crimson Tide's offensive attack kept the game close with the team shooting 41 percent from the floor and 42 percent from 3-point territory, it was Alabama's defense that ultimately granted the team the win: six blocks, six steals and a gritty awareness that lasted through the final seconds.

Last time out, SDSU: The Jackrabbits lost to James Madison at the Hostillo Community Classic, 79-60. Guard Zeke Mayo led SDSU with 16 points and forward William Kyle III had a solid game with 15 points and a team-leading seven rebounds, but five double-digit shooters for the Dukes proved too difficult for the Jackrabbits to overcome.

