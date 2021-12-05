How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Bowl Schedule, Times, TV
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The College Football Playoff and CFP Committee Rankings are set, and along with that comes a plethora of bowl game announcements ahead of an exciting bowl season.
As expected, Alabama moved up to No. 1 after its 41-24 dismantling of Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Michigan remained at No. 2 after downing Iowa in the Big Ten title game, while the Bulldogs slipped to No. 3 and Cincinnati held steady after a victory over Houston in the AAC title game.
WIth those rankings, Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, while Michigan and Georgia will battle in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Both games will take place on Dec. 31.
With that, here's how to watch the CFP semifinals was well as this year's bowl games. Bowls will be added as they are announced throughout the day on Sunday.
How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Bowl Season
CFP Semifinals
Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)
When: Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas
Network: ESPN
Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
When: Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Fla.
Network: ESPN
CFP National Championship Game
No. 1 Alabama OR No. 4 Cincinnati vs No. 2 Michigan OR No. 3 Georgia
When: Jan. 10, 7 p.m. CT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.
Network: ESPN
New Year's Six Bowls
Fiesta Bowl: Teams TBA
When: Jan. 1, Noon CT
Where: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Ariz.
Network: ESPN
Peach Bowl: Teams TBA
When: Dec. 30, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.
Network: ESPN
Rose Bowl: Teams TBA
When: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CT
Where: The Rose Bowl; Pasadena, Calif.
Network: ESPN
Sugar Bowl: Teams TBA
When: Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. CT
Where: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.
Network: ESPN
Other Bowl Games
This story will be updated throughout the day on Sunday as bowl games are announced.