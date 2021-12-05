Skip to main content
How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Bowl Schedule, Times, TV

Everything you need to know about the 2021 college football bowl season, including times and TV listings.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The College Football Playoff and CFP Committee Rankings are set, and along with that comes a plethora of bowl game announcements ahead of an exciting bowl season.

As expected, Alabama moved up to No. 1 after its 41-24 dismantling of Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Michigan remained at No. 2 after downing Iowa in the Big Ten title game, while the Bulldogs slipped to No. 3 and Cincinnati held steady after a victory over Houston in the AAC title game.

WIth those rankings, Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, while Michigan and Georgia will battle in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Both games will take place on Dec. 31.

With that, here's how to watch the CFP semifinals was well as this year's bowl games. Bowls will be added as they are announced throughout the day on Sunday.

How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Bowl Season

CFP Semifinals

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

When: Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

Network: ESPN

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

When: Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Fla.

Network: ESPN

CFP National Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama OR No. 4 Cincinnati vs No. 2 Michigan OR No. 3 Georgia

When: Jan. 10, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

Network: ESPN

New Year's Six Bowls

Fiesta Bowl: Teams TBA

When: Jan. 1, Noon CT

Where: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Ariz.

Network: ESPN

Peach Bowl: Teams TBA

When: Dec. 30, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.

Network: ESPN

Rose Bowl: Teams TBA

When: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CT

Where: The Rose Bowl; Pasadena, Calif.

Network: ESPN

Sugar Bowl: Teams TBA

When: Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. CT

Where: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.

Network: ESPN

Other Bowl Games

This story will be updated throughout the day on Sunday as bowl games are announced.

