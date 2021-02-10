How To Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

The Crimson Tide looks to continue the momentum from a nail-biting victory against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon when it faces the Bulldogs inside Coleman Coliseum (2:30 p.m, SEC Network)

After pulling out a nail-biter on the road, 81-78, at South Carolina on Tuesday night, the University of Alabama men's basketball team is ready to start stacking up the wins again.

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide is 2-2 in its last four contests after winning 10-straight to start Southeastern Conference play.

However, Alabama, at 16-5 overall and 11-1 against SEC foes, still has a 3.5-game lead on everyone else in the league and can create more separation on Saturday with a win over Georgia on Saturday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum (2:30 p.m, SEC Network).

As of writing, the Bulldogs are set to face off against No. 16 Tennessee on Wednesday night (7 p.m, ESPN) in Knoxville after having its previously game with Texas A&M postponed due to COVID-19 inside the Aggies' program.

For the Crimson Tide to win its second straight game, it will have to contain Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler, who is averaging 13.7 points and leads the SEC in assists at 7.4 per game.

Georgia guard Justin Kier leads the conference in steals at 2.1.

The Bulldogs (12-6, 5-6 SEC) have the third-worst defense in the SEC, giving up 75.1 points a game and allowing opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the field.

Alabama will be without forward Jordan Bruner, who is still nursing a torn meniscus suffered on Jan. 12, and potentially forward Juwan Gary as well, after he hurt his shoulder in the victory over the Gamecocks.

Georgia at No. 11 Alabama

Where: Coleman Coliseum

When: 2:30 p.m, CT, Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide squeaked out an 81-78 victory against South Carolina on Tuesday night behind 20 points and eight rebounds from senior guard John Petty Jr. Guards Jahvon Quinerly and Josh Primo also finished in double-figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs will face No. 16 Tennessee on Wednesday night at 7 p.m (CT) in Thompson-Boling Arena. They were previously scheduled to face Texas A&M, but the Aggies placed a pause on basketball activites due to COVID-19 and had to postpone.

The series: The 123rd meeting. Alabama owns the all-time record with Georgia, 77-45, but has lost five of its last eight to the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide has also lost two of its last three meetings with Georgia inside Coleman Coliseum.

More on the last meeting: The last game between these two produced the highest-scoring game ever in the series, with Alabama coming away victorious 105-102 in overtime inside Stegeman Coliseum. Crimson Tide guard Kira Lewis Jr. poured in a career-high 37 points and added seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block. Alabama held the future NBA No 1-overall pick Anthony Edwards to only 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting.