How to Watch: No. 13 LSU Basketball at Alabama

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers on the hardwood, including TV listings and matchup information.

The rematch of the 2021 SEC Tournament Championship Game is here.

This season finds No. 13 LSU basketball in quite a similar circumstance as to last year. The same cannot be said for Alabama, though. While the Tigers are currently 15-2 and are poised to be on the biggest threats in the Southeastern Conference this season, defending SEC champion Alabama is coming off of a three-game losing streak.

For the Crimson Tide, losses at Missouri, against Auburn and at Mississippi State have gotten the program in a rough slump. In all three games, rebounding and three-point shooting have been lackluster, and lack of effort all around has been a noted concern for head coach Nate Oats.

Will Wade and LSU are in quite the opposite situation. While the team is coming off of a loss at home to Arkansas, the team started the season 12-0 heading into SEC play. The Tigers also lost to Auburn, with its game against the Razorbacks being its only unexpected bump in the road.

All of that being said, it's always must-watch basketball when the Crimson Tide and the Tigers play on the hardwood. For Alabama, Wednesday night represents a chance for the team to pick up a big win and get the program back on track. For LSU, it's a chance at revenge for it's last-second loss in the 2021 SEC Tournament title game.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama and LSU, including how and where to watch the game:

How to Watch:

What: No. 13 LSU at Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide suffered its third-straight loss at Mississippi State on Saturday evening in Starkville. With the narrow 78-76 loss, Alabama has now lost five of its last eight games. Jaden Shackelford led the team in points with 17, while Keon Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14. However, poor rebounding on the defensive end of the court in the final eight minutes of play sealed the game, handing the Crimson Tide its sixth loss of the season.

Last time out, LSU: Alabama wasn't the only team to suffer a loss on Saturday, as the Tigers did the same to Arkansas by a score of 65-58. After starting 12-0 in non-conference play, LSU has now lost two SEC games including its conference opener at No. 2 Auburn. While the Tigers struggled to find rhythm beyond the arc against the Razorbacks, it will no doubt look to improve against the Crimson Tide.

The series: Alabama leads the all-time series between the two programs with a 70-46 edge dating back to 1916. The Crimson Tide has won nine of the last 12 meetings, but its most recent meeting against the Tigers was by far its smallest margin of victory.

More on the last meeting: In the 2021 SEC Tournament, Alabama and LSU squared off for the conference title in Nashville, Tenn. The Crimson Tide ultimately walked away with a narrow 80-79 victory, holding off a final push by the Tigers in the final seconds. The win earned Alabama its first SEC Tournament title since 1991 and rocketed the program into the NCAA Tournament as a 2-seed.