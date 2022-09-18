Skip to main content

How To Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama will take on its first SEC opponent of the season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Alabama Crimson Tide, fresh off a resounding 63-7 victory over Louisiana Monroe, will prepare to endure the conference gauntlet that is the SEC, and the first opponent will be the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The last time the two teams faced off on the gridiron in 2017, the Crimson Tide shutout Vanderbilt 59-0 on the strength of 496 rushing yards. Four players ran for at least 50 yards, with Damien Harris leading the way with 151 yards and three touchdowns on only 12 carries.

Overall, Alabama has 62 wins, 18 losses and 4 ties in the series. The last time the Crimson Tide lost against the Commodores was in September 1984, when Vanderbilt won 30-21.

In the Saban era, Alabama is 3-0 against Vanderbilt, holding the Commodores to 10 points over three games. The last time the two teams faced off in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide won 34-0 in the 2011 matchup. AJ McCarron, who was a sophomore at at the time, threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns while Trent Richardson ran for 107 yards and one touchdown.

On the Vanderbilt side, the Commodores have a 3-1 record, their only loss coming against no. 21 Wake Forest. The other three games? The offense averaged almost 48 points per game, albeit against Hawaii, Elon and Northern Illinois. This begins Vanderbilt's three weeks of ranked opponents, as their schedule comprises Alabama, Ole Miss then Georgia.

How to Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Who: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Netowrk

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Roger Hoover, Host Cory Reamer. Sirius/XM: 81 (Alabama)/199 (Texas)

