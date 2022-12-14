How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga

On Saturday inside Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham, Ala., No. 4 Alabama basketball will face the third and final opponent of a grueling three-game non-conference stretch, the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs have only faced each other once before, a 91-82 upset win by Alabama last season at the Battle in Seattle. The loss was just the second of the season for Gonzaga, who was ranked third in the nation at the time.

This year it's the Bulldogs' turn to make the long trip. While the game was played in Seattle last season — about a four-hour drive from Gonzaga's home of Spokane, Wash. — this year's game will be in Birmingham, which is located around an hour from UA and the city of Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Bulldogs haven't forgotten about last year's loss, while the Crimson Tide is dead-set on winning its fifth-consecutive game as well as its third in a row against a ranked opponent.

Here's everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide gets set to take on the Bulldogs in Birmingham:

How to Watch Alabama vs Gonzaga

Who: No. 4 Alabama (9-1) vs Gonzaga (8-3)

When: Noon CT, Saturday

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last Meeting: In December of 2021, Alabama and Gonzaga squared off for the first time at the Battle in Seattle, with the No. 16 Crimson Tide taking down the No. 3 Bulldogs 91-82. Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford tied his career high with 28 points, including six 3-pointers on the night. JD Davison recorded 20 points, while Jahvon Quinerly scored 17. Freshman center Charles Bediako also had a solid night on both ends of the court, registering 7 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots.

Last time out, Alabama: Coming off of an upset win over No. 1 Houston, Alabama basketball picked up its fourth win in a row on Tuesday night, downing Memphis 91-88 inside Coleman Coliseum. Freshman forward Brandon Miller scored 24 points to lead the Crimson Tide, with junior guard Mark Sears registering 18 points. While Noah Clowney fouled out of the game, his 11 points and team-leading nine rebounds also heavily contributed to the Alabama victory.

Last time out, Gonzaga: On Monday night, forward Drew Timme scored 26 points in Gonzaga's 88-67 win over Northern Illinois 88-67 on Monday night. The win extended the Bulldogs' home win streak — the longest in the country — to 71 games. Timme went 9-for-15 from the field and 8-for-9 at the line, while forward Ben Gregg recorded a career-high 18 points and seven rebounds and guard Malachi Smith finished with 14 points.

