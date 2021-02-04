All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Bama Central Courtside: No. 10 Alabama Basketball 78, LSU 60

The Crimson Tide improved to 10-0 in the SEC with its season-sweeping win over the Tigers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball got exactly the shot of adrenaline it needed on Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum, downing LSU for the second time in 2021 by a score of 78-60.

The Crimson Tide is now 15-4 overall and is a perfect 10-0 in SEC play.

While Alabama wasn't as solid as it normally is from beyond the three-point line, shooting only 6-of-24, the Crimson Tide dominated the paint with 52 points compared to the Tigers' 26. From the floor, Alabama was 33-for-69, or 48 percent. The Crimson Tide was also a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Alabama also dominated bench points, scoring 34 compared to LSU's seven.

Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide in points on the night with 19. Senior forward Alex Reese also had a big night with 13 points of his own along with four rebounds.

Redshirt-freshman forward Juwan Gary and junior guard Keon Ellis impressed with 12 and 10 points respectively, each also bringing in seven rebounds apiece.

Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly also finished the night with 10 points of his own.

For the Tigers, freshman guard Cameron Thomas registered 22 points and five rebounds on the night. LSU only had one other player score double-digit points, that being junior guard Javonte Smart with 14 points. Alabama native sophomore forward Trendon Watford led the Tigers in rebounds with nine.

Up next, the Crimson Tide travel to Missouri to take on its second Tigers team in a row. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT tip and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

