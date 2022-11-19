Skip to main content

Instant Analysis: No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

The BamaCentral staff breaks down the Crimson Tide's shutout victory over the Governors.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide handled business against the Austin Peay Governors, winning 34-0 inside a cold and cloudy Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

Alabama was without several regular starters as tight end Cam Latu, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and cornerback Eli Ricks were all out with injuries. Another name was added to the list as Tyler Steen twisted his ankle at the end of the first half, which kept him out the rest of the game.

Still, the Crimson Tide amassed over 500 yards of total offense, including 263 rushing yards highlighted by Jase McClellan's big day with 156 yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Bryce Young finished the day completing 18-of-24 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton was the recipient of both scores and finished with seven receptions for a game-high 128 yards.

The defense also played well for Alabama, holding Austin Peay to 206 yards of offense, and the secondary was able to force two interceptions, one by Kool-Aid McKinstry in the first half, the other by Brian Branch near the end zone in the second half.

There were some spots for improvement for the Crimson Tide, namely giving up three sacks and a punt hitting Kendrick Law on the shoulder and Austin Peay recovering. Still, Alabama came away with a win, and the team has one more game in the regular season against its biggest rival: Auburn.

Kickoff for that game will be at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell, Edwin Stanton and Katie Windham break down the Crimson Tide's win over the Governors.

