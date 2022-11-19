Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay

Alabama defeated Austin Peay on Saturday, 34-0, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide had 527 total offensive yards, with 263 yards on the ground and 264 through the air, compared to 206 allowed while notching the shutout.

Here's everything Nick Saban had to say during his postgame press conference:

“I was really pleased with the way the team came out and played today. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage and had over 500 yards of total offense. They only had 200 yards or something like that. The defense got a couple really key stops after we turned the ball over a couple times in the first quarter in the red zone.

“It’s always great to get a shutout. Liked to have scored more points, but we got to play a lot of players. I thought Jase McClellan played really well, and Burton had a really good day today. And I thought Bryce did a nice job.

"All in all, we wanted to build on the momentum of how we came back and played at the end of last week’s game. Obviously, that’s something that I thought we did a good job of today. It wasn’t perfect. We had some guys out, but other guys got opportunities to get experience and I think that’s probably a good thing for our team.”

On running back Jase McClellan:

“Jase played well for us last year. Jase was a really good player last year until he got hurt. I haven’t learned anything about him. I’ve always thought he was a really good player. I think y’all are just starting to figure it out.”

Is McClellan's ability to pick up tough yards more physical skill or mindset?

“I think it’s a combination of both. I think people who have skill, if they don’t have the right mindset, they don’t ever play to the potential of what their skil is. So I think that’s the case in anything in any of us do to be the best version of what we wanna be, whatever we choose to do. And Jase is tough. He’s physical. He can make you miss. He’s got a burst. He’s a good receiver. He’s a good blocker. So I think it’s a combination of both.”

What went into the decision to play the starters in the fourth quarter?

“I don’t know what would be in the decision to take them out. We’re trying to develop our team. I want Jalen Milroe to be able to play in the game with good players, so he played one drive with that group and then we put the second team in. If that’s the only thing we’ve got to complain about today, I think God’s blessed me.”

On Jermaine Burton:

“We’ve had a lot of confidence in Jermaine all year long, and I think he did an outstanding job today. It was really important. I think one of the biggest plays in the game was the fourth-down conversion to him early in the game that allowed us to go down and score. But I thought he played outstanding.”

On having a lot young players getting the chance to play:

“I think it’s very important. We want to play as many guys as we can. We played a lot of receivers today the whole game. We rotated a bunch of guys in the game to try to get them experience from the start. Obviously, Latu was out, so we got some experience for some other tight ends. Jahmyr not playing got all the running backs an opportunity to play, including 5, 6, 26 as well as Jase.

“Defensively, we got a lot of guys banged up at some positions, so we didn’t have quite as much depth in some places and we still got a lot of players that got a chance to play. But actually, it would be great if we could even play more players.”

How nice was it to see the defensive backs get some interceptions?

“It was good. And we had another opportunity where we could have had one. So we’re gonna keep emphasizing getting turnovers, but we’ve also gotta emphasize ball security. We also had three turnovers – one on special teams, one interception, one fumble. Turnover ratio is so important, so it was good to get the turnovers today. I was excited for the defensive players. I think, hopefully, that can be contagious for us and we can continue to do that. But we also have to be very conscious of ball security on the other side, as well.”

On how Amari Kight stepping in for Tyler Steen at left tackle:

“He did a nice job. I thought we really controlled the line of scrimmage actually better in the second half than the first. It’s hard to see from the sidelines how guys are doing, but the way we were able to run the ball, I thought the offensive line did a really good job.”

On tight end Robbie Ouzts:

“Robbie has kind of been the second guy all year long. He’s played a little more H as the off-the-ball guy than the on-the-ball guy. He’s matured a lot and certainly is a very dependable guy. He’s always gonna do his job, and he does it well. He’s very conscientious and he’s got enough ability to make plays if we need him to, so it was good to get him a lot of playing time today, as well.”

On Alabama's injuries:

“I don’t have a list in front of me. You wanna be specific? Who do you wanna know about? [Steen]’s got a twisted ankle. He’ll be day-to-day. Gibbs has a twisted ankle. He should start practicing on Monday. Latu’s got a twisted ankle. He should start practicing next week, as well. Ricks has cleared concussion protocol, so I think he’ll be able to start practicing Monday. You have to ask, you have to do your homework. I am not bringing an injury report in here and telling you. You wanna know about a specific guy? I’ll be glad to share the information. But I don’t have an injury report.”

