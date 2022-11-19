Notebook: Low Turnout, No Big Deal for Crimson Tide Players

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Something was missing Saturday for Alabama’s game with Austin Peay.

It wasn’t just a handful of injured Alabama players either.

Fans opted to sit this one out. Bryant-Denny Stadium was far from full capacity, despite the announced paid attendance of 99,639. That number didn't come close to reflecting the reality in the stands for the 11 a.m. game. The UA student section was barely a quarter full and it was easily the worst attended game for the Crimson Tide this season.

“There was,” Alabama defensive back Brian Branch said of the low turnout. “We weren’t really focused on that. We were focused on doing our job and dominating.”

It was unfortunate for Jase McClellan. There were a lot of fans who weren’t in attendance to see him rush for a career-best 156 yards with a touchdown. He said he barely noticed, though.

“It isn’t a factor for us,” McClellan said. “We come out and play our game and focus on what we have to do and how we have to compete.”

What are you doing?

Alabama true freshman Emmanuel Henderson opened the game with a horrible decision to return the kickoff nine yards deep from the end zone. He was tackled at the 8-yard line. Nick Saban, who had praised Henderson’s development earlier this season, was a bit heated with the freshman on the sideline. It wasn’t a nuclear Saban blowup, but it was enough to get Henderson’s attention.

Injury report

Alabama left tackle Tyler Steen left Saturday’s game against Austin Peay just before halftime. He had to be helped off the field. Amari Kight took his place. Saban said Steen had a twisted ankle and is listed as day-to-day.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs didn’t play Saturday. The junior starter was sidelined with a twisted ankle he sustained last week against Ole Miss. Jase McClellan was the starter and rushed for 137 yards in the first half. Saban said Gibbs should be back at practice Monday.

Defensive back Eli Ricks was also injured in the Ole Miss game. He cleared concussion protocol and should be available next week against Auburn. Terrion Arnold got the start in his place. Arnold was the starter for most of the season, but was replaced by Ricks against Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss.

Tight end Cameron Latu did not see action due to a twisted ankle. Robbie Ouzts got the start in his place. Latu has 24 receptions for 305 yards with three touchdowns. Saban said he should be back at practice Monday.

Not so fast

Austin Peay’s defense sprinted off the field in celebration after stopping Jase McClellan on a fourth-and-goal run in the first quarter. The only problem was that it was a touchdown. Austin Peay lineman Hosea Knifeley Jr., continued celebrating until he was made aware of the ruling on the sidelines, where upon he threw his hands up in disbelief. The play was reviewed and upheld. It was a close call, however.

“I knew I got in,” McClellan said.

‘Who, me?’

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young scrambled for about 10 seconds looking for an open receiver during a drive in the second half. He finally found Kobe Prentice in the end zone for the 18-yard touchdown. But Alabama was flagged for an ineligible player downfield. JC Latham was the culprit, and he was visibly upset and jumped up and down with his arms waving upon learning the foul was on him. The Tide settled for a Will Reichard field goal.

Tidebits

Game captains for the game were quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive lineman Byron Young...Honorary Alabama captains were All-American cornerback Jeremiah Castille (1979-82) and his son Simeon Castille (2004-07)...The shutout was the second for Alabama this season and the 26th for Nick Saban as head coach at Alabama...the 527 yards of offense is the 54th time in the last 111 games UA eclipsed 500 yards in a game...The 34 points marks the 58th time in the last 67 games Alabama has scored 30 or more points in a game...Game officials: Kyloe Olson, Referee; Ryan Aulds, Umpire; Randall Kizer, Head Line Judge; Chris Conway, Line Judge; Wes Booker, Field Judge; Barry Blackwell, Side Judge; Ron Turner, Back Judge; Chris Garner, Center Judge...Kickoff temperature was 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies...Announced paid attendance was 99,636...Alabama hosts Auburn next week in the regular-season finale with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

