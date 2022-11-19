WR Jermaine Burton Has Best Game in Alabama Uniform

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When Ja'Corey Brooks went out, Jermaine Burton stepped up.

Brooks has been Alabama's leading receiver this year, but Burton had his best game in an Alabama uniform with 128 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-0 win over Austin Peay.

He now has three touchdowns in his last two games and has surpassed his total touchdowns in 15 games last season at Georgia.

It was Burton's first 100-yard receiving game since transferring over from Georgia, and it's been a long time coming according to Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

"I’ve known what Jermaine could do since he got here in the summer when we were doing 7-on-7," Branch said. "Just watching him be able to do that in a game, we’ve already known what he can do, so it’s nothing new.”

Not only did Burton have the two touchdown catches thrown by Bryce Young, but he also had a critical reception on fourth down in the second quarter when the offense was struggling to move the ball.

On 4th-and-5 from the 40, Young connected with Burton over the middle down to the Austin Peay 17. Three plays later, Young found Burton wide open in the front corner of the end zone for his first touchdown of the game to make it 14-0 Crimson Tide.

"We’ve had a lot of confidence in Jermaine all year long, and I think he did an outstanding job today, was really important," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "I think one of the biggest players in the game was a fourth-down conversion to him early in the game that allowed us to go down and score."

The junior wide receiver also provided a spark to the offense in the second half when he broke past the top of the Austin Peay defense. Young underthrew the ball, or it likely would have been a touchdown for the Crimson Tide.

Instead, it was a 50-yard gain that set up Jase McClellan's second touchdown. The reception was the second-longest by an Alabama receiver this year behind Isaiah Bond's 53-yard catch against Arkansas.

Burton now has 503 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

See Also:

Inspirational Win? No. But Alabama Still Notches 34-0 Businesslike Victory Over Austin Peay

No. 8 Alabama Defeats Austin Peay, 34-0

Alabama Defense Creates Season-High Turnovers in Shutout Win

Alabama Finally Wakes Up to Put Away Austin Peay

Jase McClellan Runs Around, Over and Through Austin Peay Defense

Instant Analysis: No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay

Notebook: Low Turnout, No Big Deal for Crimson Tide Players

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.