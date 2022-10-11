Skip to main content

Jahmyr Gibbs Welcomes Increased Workload

With uncertainty at quarterback because of Bryce Young's injury, Alabama has been able to rely more on the run game with Jahmyr Gibbs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Through Alabama's first four games, transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs was averaging just 6.3 carries per game with a season low of three against Vanderbilt. 

He saw his workload increase dramatically in the Crimson Tide's last two contests with unfamiliarity in the offense at quarterback once Bryce Young went down with injury against Arkansas. Now, Gibbs is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances. Against the Razorbacks and Texas A&M, Gibbs had a combined 39 carries for 360 yards and two touchdowns. 

Gibbs is by far Alabama's leading rusher with 532 total rushing yards on the season, and whether or not Young returns this week for the game at No. 6 Tennessee, the running back welcomes a bigger workload he said during Tuesday's media availability. 

"I feel good," Gibbs said. "I definitely feel like I can take on that workload every game.”

Whoever has been at quarterback for the Crimson Tide, Gibbs has quickly become a favorite target. He has more receptions (22) than any other player on the team, and his third in receiving yards at 220 behind Traeshon Holden and Ja'Corey Brooks. He's also second on the team in receiving touchdowns with three. 

"Jahmyr’s a great player," Alabama left tackle Tyler Steen said Monday. "I mean, when you get to block for somebody like that it just kind of makes the o-line’s job easier. He really sets you up as far as your blocking and stuff like that. We try to help him and put him in good positions, but he’s helping us and putting us in good positions as well to do our jobs to succeed."

Halfway through the regular season schedule, Gibbs is making sure he's doing what he needs to keep his body right for a tough SEC schedule down the stretch.

"Just constant recovery, going in the training room every day," Gibbs said. "You’ve got to live in there to play in the SEC.”

Alabama's next test in the SEC comes on the road against the Volunteers this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

