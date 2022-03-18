Jahvon Quinerly Helped Off Court with Apparent Knee Injury

Quinerly suffered what appeared to be a knee injury early in the first half of Friday's NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame.

SAN DIEGO — Alabama junior guard Jahvon Quinerly, who started for the Crimson Tide in its First Round game against Notre Dame on Friday afternoon, was helped off of the court early in the first half with an apparent knee injury.

At the 16:31 mark of the first half, Quinerly drove into the paint on the Alabama offensive end of the court and was fouled. However, when he planted, his knee appeared to buckle, which caused him to fall down on the court in obvious pain.

Upon suffering the injury, Crimson Tide trainer Clarke Holter and head coach Nate Oats ran to the opposite end of the court to check on him. After a few minutes, Oats returned to the bench and assistant coach Bryan Hodgson attended Quinerly and helped him off the court.

Quinerly was immediately taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Over the course of the 2021-22 season, Quinerly is second on the team in points with 457. In 32 games played with 36 starts, he averages 30.8 minutes per game — also the second-most on the team. In total, Quinerly has also recorded 98 rebounds, 22 steals and five blocks.

This story will be updated as more information is obtained.