Alabama men's basketball junior guard Jahvon Quinerly is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 3-9, 2022.

On a week that featured not a lot of success for Alabama Athletics, one bright spot was Quinerly and Alabama's 83-70 road victory at Florida on Wednesday. Over the course of the game, Quinerly tied for the team-lead in points with 19 as well as recorded five rebounds and five assists in the win.

Quinerly also had a steal in the game.

In Saturday's 92-86 loss at Missouri, Quinerly was once again a positive takeaway for the Crimson Tide. In that game, Quinerly led Alabama with another 19-point performance, this time accompanied with five rebounds and four assists.

Also considered:

1. Juwan Gary (sophomore forward, men's basketball)

Finished the Florida game tied with Quinerly with 19 points and recorded eight rebounds and an assist

Registered nine points, three rebounds, a block and a steal at Missouri

2. Jaden Shackelford (junior guard, men's basketball)

Recorded 14 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals at Florida

Continued his success at Missouri with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists

3. Keon Ellis (senior guard, men's basketball)

Had a solid night at Florida with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, a block and four steals

Recorded 12 points, two rebounds, an assist and four steals at Missouri

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly