Jahvon Quinerly is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama men's basketball junior guard Jahvon Quinerly is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 3-9, 2022.
On a week that featured not a lot of success for Alabama Athletics, one bright spot was Quinerly and Alabama's 83-70 road victory at Florida on Wednesday. Over the course of the game, Quinerly tied for the team-lead in points with 19 as well as recorded five rebounds and five assists in the win.
Quinerly also had a steal in the game.
In Saturday's 92-86 loss at Missouri, Quinerly was once again a positive takeaway for the Crimson Tide. In that game, Quinerly led Alabama with another 19-point performance, this time accompanied with five rebounds and four assists.
Also considered:
1. Juwan Gary (sophomore forward, men's basketball)
- Finished the Florida game tied with Quinerly with 19 points and recorded eight rebounds and an assist
- Registered nine points, three rebounds, a block and a steal at Missouri
2. Jaden Shackelford (junior guard, men's basketball)
- Recorded 14 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals at Florida
- Continued his success at Missouri with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists
3. Keon Ellis (senior guard, men's basketball)
- Had a solid night at Florida with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, a block and four steals
- Recorded 12 points, two rebounds, an assist and four steals at Missouri
Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:
August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
Read More
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Juwan Gary
December 13-19: Keon Ellis
December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford
December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.
January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly