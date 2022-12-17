Skip to main content

JoJo Earle Announces Transfer Destination

The wide receiver will join a Horned Frogs program that's contending for a national championship.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wide receiver JoJo Earle is the latest former Alabama player to choose a new program after entering the transfer portal. It's not a totally new home however, as the Texas native will transfer to TCU.

Earle, a 4-star recruit from the 2021 recruiting class, played high school ball at Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. Entering the 2022 season, Earle was supposed to be the punt returner for Nick Saban in addition to his wide receiver duties. However, an injury in the offseason set him back, and once he became healthy, never got into the  receiver rotation. That, combined with losing punt return duties to Kool-Aid McKinstry, likely motivated Earle to look elsewhere, resulting in him returning to his home state.

Regarding the program he's joining, TCU will compete in Fiesta Bowl against Michigan in the College Football Playoff after suffering only one loss in the Big 12 Championship game. The Horned Frogs, led by Hesiman Finalist Max Duggan, boasted one of the best passing offenses in the country, averaging 273 yards per game.

With Earle going to TCU, that makes three wide receivers who have left Alabama and found a new home, following Traeshon Holden's commitment to Oregon and Christian Leary's transfer to Central Florida. That leaves Aaron Anderson as the lone wide receiver left in the portal from Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama football still has one more game on the scheduled, against the team that beat TCU, Kansas State, in the Sugar Bowl. The game will take place on New Year's Eve in New Orleans.

121722_MBA_MillerBr_Gonzaga_JH0844
All Things Bama

Despite Loss, Brandon Miller Shines against Gonzaga

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama guard Brandon Miller (24) looks for an opening in the Crimson Tide's 100-90 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Dec. 17 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90

By Austin Hannon
Alabama head coach Nate Oats vigorously protests an offensive foul called against Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) while playing Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in the C.M. Newton Classic.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Leaves Legacy Arena with Another Loss

By Katie Windham
121722_MBA_BradleyJa_Gonzaga_JH0826
All Things Bama

Alabama Falls to Gonzaga in the C.M. Newton Classic, 100-90

By Mason Smith
Alabama assistant coach Jimmy Sharpe the day before the Sugar Bowl.
History

Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: Bonus, 1964 Alabama vs. Ole Miss

By Christopher Walsh
Joe Namath
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban, Bryce Young at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony
All Things Bama

Young, Anderson Jr. playing in Sugar Bowl is important to Saban, college football

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Practice, December 16, 2022
All Things Bama

Early Enrollees Get Early Taste of Alabama Football

By Mason Smith