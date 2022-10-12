Josh Heupel Quickly Learned About the Alabama, Tennessee Rivalry

Last year, Josh Heupel participated in his first matchup of one of the longest rivalries in college football: Alabama vs. Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide and the Volunteers series goes back over 100 years, and while Alabama has the winning record, including a 15-game winning streak, Heupel got a crash course in leaning just how much it means to the fanbase.

"Alabama obviously is a big one for everybody," Heupel said about the rivalry. "This means a lot to our fanbase, and for us inside this program, we're excited about the opportunity."

Heupel mentioned that during his interview process for the head coaching job, Alabama was a point of emphasis.

"It's definitely one of the games that was pointed to," Heupel said. 'When you come into this job here, you have an understanding of the expectations.

"This is a proud fanbase that expects to win. This is certainly one of the few that's been circled by our fanbase every year, and we try to continue to grow and build this program. We've done in the early part. Preparation is gonna be critical to play our best football on Saturday."

The coach knows a few things about big-time rivalry games, though. As a quarterback at Oklahoma, he was part the Red River Rivalry against Texas. Twice the quarterback he squared off against was former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and analyst Major Applewhite.

Alabama won last year's meeting, Heupel's first in the Third Saturday in October, 52-24. However, the Crimson Tide was ahead only 24-17 before it dominated the the fourth quarter with four touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young passed for 371 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for two more scores.

This year his status is up in the air due to a shoulder injury.

Heupel has one of the nation's best passing offenses this season, led by quarteback Hendon Hooker and a group of big-play wide receivers, headlined by Jaylin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. The offense will stand opposite a familiar face as Henry To'o To'o makes his return to Knoxville as a member of the Tide.

On the other side for both teams, the Tennessee defense, which is one of the best against the run, will face-off against Jahmyr Gibbs and one of the best rushing offenses in the country.

