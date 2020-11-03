Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Tyler Martin
In a game where the Las Vegas Raiders needed its star tailback Josh Jacobs to deliver due to weather conditions that affected the passing game, he did, totaling a career-high 128 yards on a career-high 31 carries against the Cleveland Browns in a 16-6 victory.
Because of Jacobs' efforts on the ground, the Browns were held to only six drives while the Raiders had dominated time of possession, 37:43 to 22:17. Without this former Alabama standout, it would have been hard for Las Vegas to eek out a victory on the road.
Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for a second time this season with the first coming for his three-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.
Honorable mention
- Despite the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Derrick Henry recorded 18 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.
- Damien Harris was the third former Crimson Tide tailback to go over 100 yards on Sunday. He had 102 yards on 16 attempts and a touchdown in the New England Patriots's 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
- Julio Jones put on a show last Thursday night with eight catches for 137 yards in the Atlanta Falcons 25-17 win against the Carolina Panthers.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson tallied a career-high 12 tackles in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles were the first of his career. He also had four passes defended.
Previous winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thompson
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas
Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges
Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster
Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull
Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter
Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs
Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley
Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper
Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi
Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry
Oct 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison