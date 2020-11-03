Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

In a game where the Las Vegas Raiders needed its star tailback Josh Jacobs to deliver due to weather conditions that affected the passing game, he did, totaling a career-high 128 yards on a career-high 31 carries against the Cleveland Browns in a 16-6 victory.

Because of Jacobs' efforts on the ground, the Browns were held to only six drives while the Raiders had dominated time of possession, 37:43 to 22:17. Without this former Alabama standout, it would have been hard for Las Vegas to eek out a victory on the road.

Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for a second time this season with the first coming for his three-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Honorable mention

Despite the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Derrick Henry recorded 18 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Damien Harris was the third former Crimson Tide tailback to go over 100 yards on Sunday. He had 102 yards on 16 attempts and a touchdown in the New England Patriots's 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Julio Jones put on a show last Thursday night with eight catches for 137 yards in the Atlanta Falcons 25-17 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson tallied a career-high 12 tackles in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles were the first of his career. He also had four passes defended.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

Oct 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison