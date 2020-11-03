SI.com
Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

In a game where the Las Vegas Raiders needed its star tailback Josh Jacobs to deliver due to weather conditions that affected the passing game, he did, totaling a career-high 128 yards on a career-high 31 carries against the Cleveland Browns in a 16-6 victory. 

Because of Jacobs' efforts on the ground, the Browns were held to only six drives while the Raiders had dominated time of possession, 37:43 to 22:17. Without this former Alabama standout, it would have been hard for Las Vegas to eek out a victory on the road.

Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for a second time this season with the first coming for his three-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Honorable mention

  • Despite the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Derrick Henry recorded 18 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. 
  • Damien Harris was the third former Crimson Tide tailback to go over 100 yards on Sunday. He had 102 yards on 16 attempts and a touchdown in the New England Patriots's 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
  • Julio Jones put on a show last Thursday night with eight catches for 137 yards in the Atlanta Falcons 25-17 win against the Carolina Panthers.
  • Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson tallied a career-high 12 tackles in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles were the first of his career. He also had four passes defended.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

Oct 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Glad he's on one of my fantasy teams. haha

