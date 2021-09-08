Just A Minute: Alabama Fans Need to Look at the Schedule a Little Differently This Season

One week into the 2020-21 season and it's already clear that the Crimson Tide's schedule is tougher than most anticipated.

If you've been following us here at BamaCentral for a while, you know that one of our offseason takes was that Alabama's 2021 schedule was tougher than anyone was giving credit.

It's only taken one week for that to be proven true.

Of course, Alabama kicked off its season last Saturday against No. 14 Miami Hurricanes in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mecedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide won in a rout, 44-13.

It was just part of a disastrous week for the ACC, which saw No. 3 Clemson, No. 10 North Carolina, Florida State and Louisville all lose, plus Duke was upset by Charlotte and Georgia Tech got beat at home by Northern Illinois.

Clemson will try and bounce back, and show it can still make a run at the College Football Playoff, while Alabama has a much different problem.

Lane Kiffin has a defense at Ole Miss.

Mike Leach showed everyone he hasn't forgotten how to pull off an upset.

LSU lost at UCLA, but is still extremely talented.

Normally, Alabama's toughest stretch is in November, and this might be as well with LSU and No. 25 Auburn scheduled in their usual spots.

Instead, the meat of this year's schedule, meaning the toughest part, begins next week when the Crimson Tide visits No. 13 Florida. Granted, it's not the same Gators team as last year, but by opening against FAU and USF, Dan Mullen will almost have some surprises waiting in the Swamp.

Alabama will return home to face Southern Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the back-to-back challenges of No. 20 Ole Miss and at No. 5 Texas A&M.

Remember what happened last year against the Rebels? And visiting Kyle Field, where Jimbo Fisher has a roster full of veterans?

Then it's off to Starkville.

Forget November. If Alabama makes it back to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff this season, it'll mostly be because of what it does in October.