Just A Minute: Alabama Men's Basketball Doesn't Have to Look Far For Inspiration

While the Crimson Tide men's team remains an enigma, the women are making an impressive NCAA Tournament charge.

The press conferences were as different as can be.

Wednesday evening, Nate Oats was completely dejected following his team's second-half collapse against Texas A&M. Even though Alabama was playing for seeding in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments, the Crimson Tide looked more than flat during its final home game of the season at Coleman Coliseum.

"We didn't do a good job with any of the stuff we tried to stress," he said following the 87-71 loss. "I have got to figure out a better way to motivate our guys."

Hopefully he made his team watch the women's team in the SEC Tournament up in Nashville. There, coming off a first-round win against Auburn, with Alabama beating its biggest rival for the third time this season, it knocked off No. 24 Georgia, a team that coming in had its number.

Moreover, the Bulldogs, coached by former Crimson Tide player Joni Taylor, had a lot on the line Thursday night. At No. 22 in the NET rankings, Georgia (20-9) hoped to move into one of the top 16 seeds for the NCAA tournament.

Instead, it might be look at a seventh seeded.

Ouch.

Don't look now, but even though Alabama women's basketball finished the regular season with just five SEC wins, the Crimson Tide has won five of its last six games, including the last three straight.

In the process, it has played itself onto the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. Should Alabama (17-12) beat No. 18 Tennessee for the second time in three weeks, it might be in.

Granted, that win against the then-No. 12 Lady Vols was at Alabama, not on a neutral court, and one has to wonder if fatigue might become a factor. Tennessee earned a bye to the quarterfinals, while the Crimson Tide has played back-to-back games.

But Curry knows her team will give its all Friday night. As the stoic coach mentioned during her postgame press conference the Crimson Tide played good defense, made adjustments, snuffed Georgia's scoring runs, and did a lot of the little things right.

She and the team are so focussed that the coach was surprised to learn that it was her 150th win at Alabama.

"I didn't know that," she said. "Hopefully there will be many more."

Heading into the weekend, her Crimson Tide basketball team is playing its best ball of the season, and is obviously hungry for more.

You can't say that about the other one, which is still struggling to find its way.