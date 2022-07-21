Just A Minute: Media Days Have Officially Become Boring

Media days are in full swing across the country, and to say that the news has been lacking in these made-for-TV infomercials would be a huge understatement.

Nick Saban wasn't even asked about Jimbo Fisher during his turn at the podium at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Tuesday, and later told the crew on the SEC Network that they should have seen the fights the coaches had behind the scenes when on the same staff at LSU. Two days later, Fisher echoed that sentiment and in an about face from his tirade months ago tried to bury the feud.

Lane Kiffin didn't get out his popcorn.

Mike Leach talked about what shows he's been watching.

Commissioner Greg Sankey even told the league coaches beforehand: "Answer the question you want to answer, not the one they ask you."

No wonder this week has been pretty boring.

The questions have been bland.

The commissioners sound like lawyers.

The coaches have been told not to say anything.

Even the players have been coached to death about not being controversial. It's great that they're all wearing nice suits and doing what they can to improve their brand, but it's come at the cost of originality.

Anyone else remember when then-LSU coach Saban brought his giant dog to Media Days, and it got loose? Or when Phil Fulmer didn't show for fear of being subpoenaed (which eventually did happen).

Could someone please find a way to get Steve Spurrier to come back?

The news has been happening away from the College Football Hall of Fame, where the SEC has gathered this week, and other media days.

Kirby Smart signs a mega deal for $112.5 million. The NCAA Division I Council recommends changing the transfer rules. Texas A&M receiver and return specialist Ainias Smith arrested on DWI and weapons charges, which along with Fisher-Saban will be the non-story of the final day.

Meanwhile, the buzz at ACC media days was Miami coach Mario Cristobal confirming that Miami has retired its turnover chain that was introduced during the 2017 season.

He's been quoted as saying: “It’s not part of our culture.”

Yes, the bulky piece of gaudy jewelry — a 36-inch, 2.5-kilogram, 10-karat gold chain worn by players on the sideline — was a way to entice the Hurricanes to force turnovers.

It helped inspire everything from the turnover chainsaw by Oregon State, to the turnover backpack from Florida State. There was also the Turnover Throne by Boise State, the Turnover Beads by Tulane and the Turnover Robe by Memphis.

Although Miami gets credit for for starting this craze, it was preceded by Alabama in the spring of 2015, with the turnover belt that it still uses.

Following the first scrimmage, linebacker Reggie Ragland walked into the media room with it slung over his shoulder. It had the words "Ball Out Champion" across the front had been the brainchild of the coaching staff.

The next season, ArDarius Stewart stood on the Ole Miss sideline with the "assassins" ax slung over his shoulder, another Crimson Tide team trophy.

Ironically, on that Crimson Tide coaching staff was none other than Cristobal.

That's what we're left talking about instead of coaches being asked about things like how concerned they are about their players practicing in this summer's extreme heat, if some of the controversial new laws being passed in various states might impact recruiting, and how long it may take a team to be accused of buying a national championship.

Then again, would anyone really answer those questions? Probably not.