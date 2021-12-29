Just A Minute: Picking the Top 10 Crimson Tide Moments of 2021

Between championships, individual accolades and even the NFL draft, Alabama athletics may have had the best calendar year in school history.

Here's how good of a calendar year 2021 was for Alabama athletics.

It won two, yes two, Heisman trophies.

Look it up. At this point last year, Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) were the only two Heisman winners in Crimson Tide history. DeVonta Smith's win got pushed back by the delayed season, so he wasn't announced the winner until Jan. 5.

Remember, it came after Alabama thumped Notre Dame on Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium.

Talk about a great way for the Crimson Tide to start a year.

Yes, 2021 also included a win in the Rose Bowl, albeit the only time the game was played in Texas.

With college football going back to a regular schedule in the fall, Bryce Young's Heisman victory became official in December, so it's now a great trivia question: What year did Alabama win two Heisman Trophies?

But here's how good the athletic program was in 2021:

Every sport minus one made the postseason tournament to determine the NCAA champions.

Nine different teams were ranked in the top-10 at one point in their season, and six finished in the top five.

The Crimson Tide captured one national championship and four SEC titles.

In comparison, a decade ago Alabama sports responded to the tornado by winning national titles in gymnastics (2011), football (2011, 2012), women's golf (2012), men's golf (2013, 2014), and softball (2012). But not all in the same calendar year.

The Crimson Tide also didn't have comparable success in other sports.

So was 2021 the best year of Alabama athletics? On paper, it's hard to argue.

Here are the top 10 moments: