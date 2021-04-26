Krystal Goodman is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama softball senior pitcher Krystal Goodman is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of April 19-25, 2021.
Goodman picked up two wins from the circle this past week, improving her overall record on the season to 6-1.
In her first start of the week last against Southern Miss on Wednesday, Goodman pitched six innings and allowed just one run off of three hits. She also stuck out six batters and walked just one en route to the Crimson Tide victory.
On Sunday, Goodman returned to the mound for her second start of the week, this time against No. 13 Louisiana. In four innings pitched, Goodman once again allowed just one run, this time off of five hits. She also had one strikeout and walked three batters in the Alabama win.
Also considered:
1. Savannah Woodard (softball, second base)
- Hit just the eighth inside-the-park home run in Alabama softball program history on Sunday against Louisiana
- Finished the week batting 3-for-9 with three runs and four RBIs
2. Montana Fouts (softball, pitcher)
- Picked up two saves and a win in the circle for the Crimson Tide last week
- Pitched a complete game on Saturday against the Ragin' Cajuns and struck out 11 batters while allowing three runs off of four hits
3. Sam Praytor (baseball, catcher)
- Amassed six RBIs between the Crimson Tide's victories against North Alabama and at Kentucky last week
- Batted 5-for-12 over the course of four games and took the team-lead in home runs last week with his 11th of the season
